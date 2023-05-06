Michelle O'Neill Representing 'the Whole Community' In Northern Ireland

Michelle O’Neill, who would be attending King Charles Coronation, said that she would be representing "the whole community," reported Belfast Telegraph. The Sinn Fein vice-president confirmed last month she would attend the coronation. Michelle had arrived at Westminster Abbey around three hours ahead of the start of the ceremony at 11 am. She would be attending with Alex Maskey, who was invited as Speaker of the Assembly.

Sinn Féin First Minister to attend King Charles

Taking to Twitter, she wrote: "Today I will attend the Coronation of King Charles III as First Minister Designate. My determination is to keep moving forward and to represent the whole community. The political landscape across our island is changing. My focus is on building a shared future for all."

Previously, Michelle O’Neill and Maskey had met the King at Hillsborough Castle after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. While confirming her presence at the UK's biggest event, she said, "We are living in a time of great change. A time to respect our differing and equally legitimate aspirations, a time to firmly focus on the future and the opportunities that the next decade will bring." Further, she added, “I am an Irish Republican. I also recognise there are many people on our island for whom the coronation is a hugely important occasion.” She asserted: "Therefore, as First Minister Designate, I will join President of Ireland Michael D Higgins, international figures, church leaders, other party leaders and the Assembly Speaker Alex Maskey for the coronation in London.”