'Mini Boris': Baby Born With Mop Of Blonde Hair Baffles People With Resemblance To UK PM

A toddler from Surrey, UK has turned into a celebrity and easily recognizable internet sensation for his uncanny resemblance to the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. At just 3 months old, the baby’s mop of flailing blonde hair, too much for a toddler at his age according to the mother, reminds the viewers of ‘Boris in miniature’. Interestingly, his mother Tatiana Doronina is a woman with dark hair and had expected her son to be born with the same hair texture. However, to both Tatiana Doronina and her husband Ruslan’s surprise, their son baby David has been a head-turner on the streets and road for his light gold Boris Johnson blonde hair.

Johnson’s hairstyle cannot be attributed to any shampoo, as the UK Prime Minister had earlier told the “People’s PMQs” that he had no clue what shampoo he uses. His reply was to one Mark Dukes, who wanted to know what product UK’s Prime Minister prefered to wash his hair that turned out so flitting and shiny. “Mark Dukes asks what kind of shampoo do I use? Well, Mark honestly I don't know what shampoo I use,” Johnson said, adding that it’s “the same kind of stuff” that he uses for “all sorts of cleaning purposes” and it’s Blue. Johnson’s response had let everyone believe that his hairstyle was natural. Now, it can be seen as evidence after the arrival of baby David who is born with similar hair as the UK leader.

[Credit: Twitter/Piers Morgan]

[Credit: Facebook/Hopps]

First spotted by nurses at hospital

According to Daily Mail, the toddler’s hair resemblance with Johnson was first spotted by the nurses at the hospital where he was born on March 1, his mother Doronina, 35 told the British Newspaper. Ever since, both the parents have been stopped by random strangers on the street, commenting that the boy’s hair was so “Boris Johnson’. David is like a celebrity, said the mother, adding that everyone literally has been getting crazy about his look.

Furthermore, the former model told the paper that people drew a comparison of her child to Boris the minute they saw him. “He’s a mini Boris Johnson,” she said. Doronina also stated that her child’s resemblance to the UK PM was so obvious that it was almost “scary”. St David’s father Ruslan, 43, had suggested keeping the child’s name Boris due to his bleach-blond barnet in the likeness of the Prime Minister, but his wife had denied it. Although, at first she was shocked to see her child’s “very light” blonde hair that was huge for a baby weighing 9 pounds and 10 ounces.