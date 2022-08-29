Miss England Finalist Melisa Raouf Becomes First Contestant In Pageant Without Make-up

A 20-year-old Miss England contestant Melisa Raouf who has made it to the finals has been making headlines for her no-makeup look. Ditching the glam makeup look, the finalist created history by walking the ramp without wearing any makeup, in a bid to promote natural beauty.

Melisa, a political science student, who will be seen competing against 40 other women to be crowned Miss England in October, wanted to encourage other women and young girls to show their natural beauty. The contestant's brave step during the pageant, not just surprised the viewers but, also left the judges mighty impressed.

Miss England contestant Melisa Raouf creates history

Melisa left everyone stunned in the semi-finals round on Monday, August 22, and is now competing in the finals. It is believed that she will again ditch the cosmetics on the final day of the competition while competing for the glorious Miss England crown. The official Instagram page of Miss England hailed the contestant for competing without wearing any makeup in the pageant's nearly century-long history.

"Our next award winner to be announced on social media is The Cetuem Cosmetics Bare Face Top Model semi-final winner "Melisa Raouf" The politics student is pictured at the Taj 51 Buckingham Gate Suites and Residences @taj51bg which hosted the Miss England Semi-final on Monday ..." the post alongside the contestant read.

In an interview with the Independent, Raouf said that she wants to promote inner beauty and challenge beauty ideals perpetuated on social media. "It means a lot to me as I feel many girls of different ages wear makeup because they feel pressured to do so," she said.

The 20-year-old also added, "If one is happy in their own skin we should not be made to cover up our face with makeup. Our flaws make us who we are and that's what makes every individual unique." The International media outlet further quoted Raouf saying that even though she started wearing makeup at a young age, she decided to eschew tradition for the pageant. "I never felt I met beauty standards. I have recently accepted that I am beautiful in my own skin and that's why I decided to compete with no makeup," she explained, adding, "This is who I am, I'm not afraid to share who I am. I wanted to show who Melisa truly is."

IMAGE: Instagram/missenglandofficial