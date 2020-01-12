British Adventurer Mollie Hughes Becomes Youngest Woman To Ski Solo To South Pole

A British adventurer from Edinburgh has become the youngest woman to ski solo to the South Pole. Mollie Hughes, 29, started her attempt on November 13 and struggled through harsh conditions including snowstorms and temperatures dropping up to -45C (-49F). Hughes began her adventurous journey from Hercules Inlet in Western Antarctica and skied eastwards for 702 miles and arrived at South Pole on Friday at 8.50am local time.

Hughes' experience

She said that she was really proud of her achievement and described her journey to be super challenging but absolutely amazing. She said her experience in Antarctica was full of snow and heavy breeze. She further added that there was one day when she really pushed all day long on horribly icy slopes and was unable to see anything. When she set her tent after seven and half hours she looked at her GPS and realised that she'd travelled for just three and a half miles.

Trek to raise money for cancer patients

Hughes became the youngest person to successfully mount both the north and south sides of Mount Everest in 2017, revealed she got through the latest experience by taking one day at a time and focusing on home. She said she felt isolated during her summit until she came across two other skiers during her trek. She said the biggest challenge of the whole trip was being alone. She said she can ski on her own but there was no one to emotionally support her. She braved the challenges which took temperatures down to -40C (-40F), and at one point entered complete whiteout conditions which lasted for at least eight days. She funded the expedition by raising £75,000 from sponsors and crowdfunding and used the trek to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

