Monkeypox: UK Issues Advisory; Urges Homosexual & Bisexual Community To Be Alert

As the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has detected 11 additional cases of monkeypox in England, it has updated its advisory for those suffering from the rare disease. As per the new guidelines, any person having symptoms of monkeypox must isolate themselves for at least 21 days. Though the ministry downplays the probability of infection, it advises people to maintain proper hygiene and social distancing while moving to public places. Notably, with the detection of new cases, the cases rose to 20.

"The virus does not usually spread easily between people and the risk to the UK population remains low. The infection can be passed on through close contact or contact with clothing or linens used by a person who has monkeypox," it noted.

#Monkeypox Anyone with unusual rashes or lesions on any part of their body should contact NHS 111 or call a sexual health service. With recent cases mainly reported in gay and bisexual men, those in this community should be particularly alert.

Get the latest updates ⏬ — UK Health Security Agency (@UKHSA) May 23, 2022

It said anyone with unusual rashes or lesions on any part of their body, especially their genitalia, should contact NHS 111 or call a sexual health service if they have concerns. Amid the reports of the virus spread after a sexual transmission among gay and bisexual men at two raves held in Spain and Belgium, the British health ministry warned the community to take extra precautions. "A notable proportion of recent cases in the UK and Europe have been found in gay and bisexual men so we are particularly encouraging them to be alert to the symptoms and seek help if concerned," Dr Susan Hopkins, Chief Medical Adviser, UKHSA, said in a statement released on Monday.

"We expect this increase to continue in the coming days and for more cases to be identified in the wider community. Alongside this we are receiving reports of further cases being identified in other countries globally," she added.

What is monkeypox and its symptoms?

According to the European and American health authorities, monkeypox is a virus that originates in wild animals like rodents and primates. They noted the virus occasionally infects people. Most human cases have been in central and west Africa, where the disease is endemic. However, in recent days, several cases of monkeypox cases, mostly in young men, have been detected in Europe and the US. The health officials noted most patients only experience fever, body aches, chills and fatigue. People with more serious illnesses may develop a rash and lesions on the face and hands that can spread to other parts of the body.

(Image: AP/@BorisJohnson/Instagram)