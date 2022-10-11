More And More British Citizens Consider Cycling To Cut Fuel Consumption

A study quoted in a report by The Sun has discovered that 63 per cent of people out of 2,000 individuals are seeking modes of transportation other than cars.

With cycling as one of the most popular alternatives, 44 per cent of people want to cycle so that they can incorporate more cardio exercise in their daily routine.

One of the major reasons Brits are considering cycling as their preferred mode of transport is energy conservation. Since the war in Ukraine began, global energy markets have witnessed a surge in prices. Countries in Europe are particularly vulnerable as the war has undermined their energy security, as per reports from the Financial Times. It is said that the UK imports 50 per cent of its gas from international suppliers.

Numerous restaurants and shops on the British high streets have closed down as they can no longer afford the high energy prices in the UK. Inflation is already a major pain point for British citizens. Inflation in the UK is at 10.1 per cent, due to soaring food prices and energy prices, as per reports from the AP.

The Guardian has reported that the average energy bill in the UK is now three times what it used to be a year earlier. The inflationary pressure on the British economy means British citizens have less purchasing power. Relying on modes of transport other than cars is an attempt to spend less on fuel.

The cost of living crisis British citizens are facing has led to a decline in living standards, as per data from the British government’s Office of National Statistics. An average Brit reportedly spends £39 on fuel each week. Adapting to cycling as the preferred mode of transport will lower this number. According to the survey, two of the major reasons why people haven’t bicycled despite intending to are: a) fear about riding bicycles on busy roads b) many bicycle owners feel their bicycles need repair and they aren’t sure how to repair it.

The study mentioned in The Sun report was conducted by Chain Reaction. Chain reaction hopes to get people back on bicycles, which will help them save money in this inflationary economy.