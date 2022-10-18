'More Difficult Decisions To Come', Says New UK Treasury Chief After Ripping Truss Policy

After the UK’s new Treasury chief dramatically ripped up the government’s economic plan by reversing most of the tax cuts and spending plans that new Prime Minister Liz Truss announced less than a month ago, it is expected that he may come with more such steps in the coming days. The signal of such a scenario was hinted at by the new Chancellor of Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt while convincing the opposition party at the House of Commons on Monday. During his speech, he said that the government has to do what is necessary for economic stability and added, "The UK is a country that funds its promises and pays its debts."

He maintained that the government will make decisions that are of eye-watering difficulty.

Subsequently, he appealed to the Labour Party to give Truss a "second chance" despite the fact that five of his own party members already publicly called for her to leave Number 10. "People who want her to go need to ask themselves whether more political instability is going to keep mortgage rates down. I don’t think political instability is the answer. She’s been prime minister for about five weeks and we need to give her a chance," he told Sky News while defending his boss. "I would rather a leader who listens, learns and changes and I think we would have more instability, much more instability if we were to have a leadership process," he added.

When asked whether he believes that the incumbent Prime Minister can continue to grab his post until this Christmas, he replied positively and reiterated to give her a second chance to "rectify her mistakes". Also, he refuted the media reports that claim Hunt may replace PM and said, "I rule it out, Mrs Hunt rules it out, three Hunt children rule it out." Moreover, the UK media reported that following the meeting in Westminster, PM apologised to those in attendance for the mistakes her government had made in terms of its mini-budget economic policies.

"Sunak was right"

It is worth mentioning that UK politics have been under severe turbulence ever since the then-UK Chancellor initiated trouble for former Prime Minister Boris Johnson by tendering his resignation with his colleague and health minister Sajid Javid. His abrupt decision led to the mass resignation of ministers which eventually led to the unceremonious exit of Johnson.

Subsequently, Truss formed the government following the debacle of Sunak-- days before Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest. However, whatever Sunak had contested about Truss during the election campaign turned concrete as she made several blunders.

Earlier during the election campaign, Sunak, on multiple occasions, contested the promises of his opponent and claimed she could not handle the economy and would plunge the country into an "inflation crisis". Alleging that Truss would increase borrowing to “historic and dangerous levels,” Sunak's had said, "She has no concrete plan to run the economy" and added she would not be able to provide a respite to households in the upcoming winter.

Image: @hmtreasury/Twitter