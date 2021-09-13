More Economic Shocks On Way In The Future For UK, Warns TUC General Secretary

The United Kingdom has been grappling with the biggest economic decline suffered in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, it's not the end of it, indicated Trades Union Congress (TUC) General Secretary Frances O'Grady. The UK will see future economic shocks owing to the prolonged COVID-19 crisis and adding to it will be the climate chaos, BBC reported quoting Frances.

The British economy shrank by 9.9% the previous year due to a complete halt of tourism and hospitality, shutting down manufacturing units and corporate sectors, Associated Press reported. As per Office for National Statistics, the drop was the largest since 1709, when the Great Frost ruined all of the British agricultural harvests in the year. However, as the economy was beginning to draft a rebound strategy by removing lockdowns and opening international borders, the TUC General Secretary said that the danger from the future pandemic, climate change and technological disruption still looms.

Talking about the job sectors, she will also point out the threats old jobs pose. Furthermore, she will discuss the need for "decent conditions," "direct employment" and "pay rise," that the ministers would require to ensure safety for the workers "after decades of real wage cuts." She will challenge UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on his "levelling up" policy.

What is the "Levelling Up" Policy?

The UK government has launched the "Levelling Up" Policy alongside the Budget 2021 to ensure the racking up of the slugged economy. As per the prospectus, a sum of £4.8 billion will be invested in infrastructure, high street regeneration, local transport projects and cultural and heritage assets that improved everyday life across the UK. Besides, in a bid to tackle significant economic challenges at local levels, the Government has announced its intention in the queen's speech to introduce Levelling Up White Paper later in the year. The initiative is an opportunity to reset the relationship between Central and local governments to ensure progress towards a common goal of improving opportunities across the UK.

Britain is the worst COVID-hit economies

As per Britain's GDP figures, the country suffered the most impact in 2020. The UK service sector displayed a steep drop of 8.9%, with an output drop of more than 55%. On the other hand, manufacturing fell by 8.6% and construction by 12.5%. France's GDP sunk by 8.3%, followed by Germany and the US, which shrunk by 5% and 3.5%, respectively.

