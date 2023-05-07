More Than 30,000 People Want Inherited 'Prince Of Wales' Title To End: Report

The world witnessed the mega-royal event of King Charles' coronation on Saturday, May 6. While everyone is busy talking about the pomp and grandeur of the ceremony, a debate has been going on in the United Kingdom on the 'Prince of Wales' title, as per Sky News. The debate started after William took the role from his father King Charles following Queen Elizabeth II's death. Thousands of people have signed an online petition to end the inherited title, reported Sky News. The petition has been created by Trystan Gruffydd as he thought William's inheritance of the title was an "unfair decision" which was "rushed through". Gruffydd is a medical student originally from Pontypridd, Wales. According to Sky News, more than 39,000 people have signed the online petition.

Petition on Prince of Wale's title

While talking about the petition, Gruffydd said, "I realised there were quite a lot of frustrations across Wales with the announcement, so I decided to make the petition just so that people's voices could be heard, because clearly no one had been consulted really about the title and the fact it was controversial." Further, he added, "I wouldn't want to see the title being used because I think it undermines Wales's status as a nation, a country with a devolved government." Gruffydd asserted, "William's divided loyalties on the football pitch as patron of England's Football Association do not help," reported Sky News.

While sharing his personal point of view, he said that William should just be free to support England, and not pretend as though he's a Welsh fan. "Just stop using the title and just enjoy supporting his own country," said the medical student while speaking to Sky News. It is to be noted that King Charles III has been the longest-serving 'Prince of Wales' before he assumed the throne - and the decision to pass the title to his son has proven a controversial one. Meanwhile, Conservative Senedd member Janet Finch-Saunders stated that the people in Wales were "absolutely proud" of the Prince and Princess of Wales. Further, she added that they have been "doing a phenomenal amount of work in engaging with Wales, and it's just very appropriate".

Ms Finch-Saunders also asserted that the title was a "gift" that the King can award and it "shouldn't need the permission of anybody other than the King".