Mother's Heartfelt Plea To Parents After Child's Lunch Is Criticised For Being 'plain'

A mother has recently revealed that she had been criticised for sending her kids to school with foods they are fond of, because other parents thought that their lunch boxes were too plain. In a heartfelt Facebook post, she explained that the important reason for the lack of variety in the children's lunches and why strangers should not be so quick to judge her parenting. According to the reports, the mother of three shared a picture of three packed lunch boxes sitting on her kitchen counter, one red, one blue and one green.

Mother's heartfelt appeal

The red and blue boxes had mainly beige foods like sandwiches, crackers, biscuits, and a muffin, and on the other hand, green box comprised of fruits like berries and banana as well as cheese and yoghurt. She then asked the people on social media to look at the snap and figure out which lunch was for a child who had not been diagnosed with autism.

It was the green one. She then said that "Honestly, though, I think this picture proves that even kids with the plainest lunch boxes, with things that aren't really considered healthy, still have families who care about them. Just having food they will eat is most important."

Facebook Users supported mother

The Facebook users were quick to comment to support the mom and said that she was doing a commendable job. A person commented, "Of course, some days it may come back hardly eaten but you are packing a great lunch and no one has a place to judge otherwise." Another commented, "My daughter is ASD. She has the same thing everyday! Nutella sandwich only cut in two rectangles, a vanilla yoghurt, a banana or nectarine, popcorn, salt and vinegar chips and a popper. Whatever works I say."

A third user added, "This is hard for me as I have two girls on the spectrum and they have very different eating habits. One loves all kinds of fruits and eats no form of bread, whereas the other eats anything bread and only bananas and apples. It's amazing when you look at how different all our kids are, even those not on the spectrum."

