Motorist Crashes Into Road Sign While Trying To Remove Spider From His Car

A man crashed his car into a road sign after he spotted a spider in the car. The unfortunate incident took place in the Isle of Wight in England. Reports suggest that the driver escaped the crash with minor injuries. The man was trying to remove the spider from his car when his gold hatchback hit the road sign in the middle of the road, completely destroying the front end of the vehicle.

'Worst nightmare'

Isle of Wight's official Facebook page posted about the unfortunate incident, trying to make people aware and urge them to drive safe. They uploaded two pictures on Facebook showing the destroyed car. They wrote, "Our ARV/colleagues have had a busy afternoon. They currently are dealing with this vehicle on Kite Hill in Wootton so please bear this in mind when you are passing through this way as the traffic might be slightly slower moving until this vehicle is recovered. This driver was trying to remove a spider from his vehicle at the time of this incident. We are glad to say the driver only has minor injuries From this incident but as always please keep your eyes on the road as there are lots of distractions around at this time of year".

Netizens took over to the comment section to express their concern. One user wrote, "Happens all the time in Australia... huge huntsman spiders love hiding under the dashboard in amongst the wiring .... then drop onto your lap and then .......". Another user said that this is like the worst nightmare.

(Image Credits: Facebook/IsleOfWightPolice)