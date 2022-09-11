Muffled Church Bells Toll At Noon To Mark Death Of UK Queen Elizabeth II, WATCH

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, died at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday, September 8. As the British monarch passed away, condolences poured in from around the world. People in the UK gathered outside Buckingham Palace to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth. Church tolled their muffled bells across the United Kingdom to mark the death of the UK Queen on September 9. The bells were rung after the Central Council of Church Bell Ringers recommended tolling muffled bells for one hour from noon on Friday.

A video of muffled bells being tolled at Cookham Church in Berkshire has been shared on YouTube. The clip was shared alongside the caption, "A sound not heard across the UK for 70 years. Muffled bells tolling for the death of a monarch."

Muffled bells were tolled for the first time in more than 70 years in churches across the UK. Previously, the bells were rung in muffled form when King George VI died in 1952, Island Echo reported. Church bells were tolled 96 times at All Saints Church in Ryde and across the Isle of Wight at midday to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II. On September 8, the Church of England released guidance for Parish churches, chapels, and cathedrals to toll their bells.

It further advised churches to open for prayer or special services following the announcement from Buckingham Palace. According to the statement released by The Church of England, "The death of the Sovereign is one of the rare occasions when fully muffled bells are sounded – a technique to create an echo by fitting pads to both sides of the bell clapper." The Church of England had also urged churches with flagpoles to fly flags at half-mast until the day after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, other than for a period following the proclamation of the new King.

Queen Elizabeth II State funeral on September 19

The State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away at Balmoral Castle on Thursday will take place at Westminster Abbey in London on September 19, at 11 AM local time, according to the statement issued by Buckingham Palace. Before the funeral, people will be allowed to pay respect to Queen Elizabeth. After the state funeral, the British monarch's coffin will travel in procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch.

The Queen's coffin will be taken from Westminster Abbey to Windsor. Once there, the State Hearse will travel in Procession to St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle via the Long Walk. The statement further mentioned that a Committal Service will take place in St George's Chapel.

