Reading Stabbings: Multiple Knife Attacks In UK In 7 Years As Police Solve Latest Incident

A stabbing incident in UK's Reading that left three people dead on Saturday is reportedly being investigated as a terrorist attack. A 25-year-old man who is believed to be the lone attacker has been arrested after being detained at the scene, the Uk Police had reportedly said. Reports claimed that the authorities were not looking for any other suspects and they did not raise Britain’s official terrorism threat level from “substantial".

This is being considered as the worst attack in the UK since the 2017 London Bridge attack. The first such attack took place on May 2013 by Michael Adebolajo and Michael Adebowale in Woolwich. They are serving life sentences after they ran Fusilier Lee Rigby over and hacked him to death with knives and a cleaver in Woolwich south, east London.

In August 2014, Brusthom Ziamani, a 19-year-old was caught on the streets of London with a knife, hammer, and ISIS flag hunting for a target. He was later sentenced to 22 years in jail.

In November that very year, Nadir Syed, a 23-year-old was arrested after he purchased an 11-inch knife with a plan to attack a Remembrance day poppy seller.

In July 2015, a 25-year-old delivery driver from Luton named Junead Khan was arrested in July 2015 for planning to stage a road accident and kill a US airman outside a base in East Anglia with a combat knife.

Five months later, Muhiddin Mire, who reportedly has paranoid schizophrenia, tried to behead a man at Leytonstone tube station.

The Police have managed to foil multiple attacks over the last few years, but some responses have been reactive and not proactive. Earlier this year, police in London killed Sudesh Faraz Amman, a 20-year-old man after he opened a knife attack in Streatham.

Terrorist attack

A statement from Thames Valley declared that it was confirmed to be a terrorist attack. "Officers from Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) have been working closely with Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Department throughout the night. Deputy Assistant Commissioner Dean Haydon, Senior National Coordinator for the Counter Terrorism Policing network, has this morning declared the incident a terrorist incident, and CTPSE will be taking over the investigation," the statement read.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson paid tribute to the unarmed officers who tackled the suspect at the scene, with reports of a policeman having “rugby tackled” the knifeman to the ground. "If there are lessons that we need to learn about how we handle such cases, how we handle the events leading up to such cases then we will learn those lessons and we will not hesitate to take action when necessary," he said.

UK's Indian origin counter-terrorism Chief Neil Basu said the attack was an “atrocity” and said police have found "nothing to suggest anyone else was involved".

"Let me be clear, there is no specific intelligence to suggest anyone attending crowded places is at risk, but I would ask the public: please continue with your daily lives, but be alert, not alarmed, when you are out in public," Basu said.

(With inputs from agencies)

