MUST WATCH: Outgoing UK PM Boris Johnson Signs Off With 'Hasta La Vista...baby'

Before concluding his final session of Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) on Wednesday, Boris Johnson told the British lawmakers, "Hasta la vista, baby" - the Spanish origin term which means 'goodbye'.

After wrapping up his closing remarks, the outgoing British Prime Minister was given a standing ovation by the Conservative benches. However, his predecessor Theresa May refrained from joining the applause. "I want to thank you, Mr Speaker, I want to thank all the wonderful staff of the House of Commons, I want to thank all my friends and colleagues, I want to thank my friend opposite, I want to thank everybody here, and hasta la vista, baby, thank you," Johnson remarked.

PM Johnson takes a dig at Rishi Sunak

Meanwhile, Johnson also took a swipe at Conservative leader and former Treasury Secretary Rishi Sunak who is being seen as the leading contender to become the next Prime Minister of the country. Johnson added in his final response from the despatch box that he wanted to use the remaining time to offer some advice to his successor, whoever that person may be.

"Number one: Stay close to the Americans, stick up for the Ukrainians, and stick up for freedom and democracy everywhere. Cut taxes and deregulate wherever you can to make this the greatest place to live and invest, which it is. I love the Treasury but remember that if we’d always listened to the Treasury we wouldn’t have built the M25 or the Channel Tunnel," PM Johnson added.

He also advised his successor to keep the focus on the road ahead but also make sure to glance back. Taking a dig at Sunak, he stated, "Always remember, above all, it’s not Twitter that counts, it’s the people that sent us here."

UK PM Boris Johnson resigns amid political turmoil

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his resignation on July 7 after more than 50 of his ministers stepped down from their posts. He had also stated that he would continue in the post till his successor is elected by the Conservative party. Meanwhile, Sunak has won the four rounds of voting as of now and emerged as a leading contender for the position of next British Prime Minister succeeding Johnson.

Image: AP