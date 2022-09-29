Prince William and Kate Middleton's nine-year-old eldest son, Prince George who is second in line to the throne, was recently tussling with friends in the school playground when he said something in unexpected return to the spat. Royal author Katie Nicholl mentioned in her book, 'The New Royals' that Prince George told his classmate to "watch out" as his "dad will be a king."

In her new book, The New Royals, MailOnline reported that the author gave an overview of the fight and even mentioned the little one's upbringing. "[William and Kate] are raising their children, particularly Prince George, with an awareness of who he is and the role he will inherit, but they are keen not to weigh them down with a sense of duty."

"George understands he will one day be king and as a little boy sparred with friends at school, outdoing his peers with the killer line: "My dad will be king so you better watch out," the royal author further wrote.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, are believed to have brought up their son while imbibing in him the values that are needed to be in a king. The royal couple is said to have told George he would one day be King several years ago but have always been adamant that he, his sister Charlotte and brother Louis should have as "normal family upbringing" as possible while understanding the significance of his position and being suitably prepared.

For those unaware, Prince George, the eldest grandchild of King Charles III, is second in the line of succession to the British throne behind his father Prince William. The international media outlet has reported that the playground spat between Prince George and his pal took place at the young royal's former school Thomas’ Battersea in south London.

Meanwhile, during the funeral ceremony of Queen Elizabeth II, the royal children including Geoge, and Princess Charlotte were spotted taking care of the royal protocols. A video had surfaced on the internet that showed Princess Charlotte giving instructions to her brother, Prince George as they waited for the procession carrying Queen Elizabeth II as they bowed down in respect.

IMAGE: Instagram/familyofwilliamandcatherine