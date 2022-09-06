Ahead of the Cabinet reshuffle on Tuesday, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport since 2021, Nadine Dorries, declined to join the cadre of newly elected UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss. In an 'expected move', she has tendered her resignation, thus joining Home Secretary Priti Patel in quitting hours before the announcement of Truss as Conservative Party leader. According to a report by Mail Plus, Truss had offered her the opportunity to stay in her post, however, she nailed to return to the back benches. "Nadine has agonised over this as she is 100% supportive of Liz. But she has decided now is the right time to leave Cabinet," her friend told the news website last night.

It is expected she will be given a peerage as Boris Johnson leaves office, which will trigger a by-election in the Mid Bedfordshire constituency she has held since 2005. Notably, Dorries, a staunch critic of the former Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, widely campaign in support of Truss during the support program. However, she is also considered a "big fan" of Johnson even before he became Prime Minister in 2019. She has faced immense criticism over the ferocity of her attacks on the India-origin leader. In August this year, Dorries posted an image on the microblogging site of Suank mocked up as Brutus about to stab Johnson as Caesar. She was condemned by Tory colleagues, who warned it was insensitive after the murder of Sir David Amess last October.

Priti Patel also resigns ahead of cabinet reshuffle

It has been the honour of my life to serve as Home Secretary for the last three years.



I am proud of our work to back the police, reform our immigration system and protect our country.



Besides, Dorries is a successful author, who has sold nearly 2.5 million copies of the 15 novels she has written in the past eight years. During her political career, she was not authorised to sign any contract for the publication of new books, it is expected she may return to her earlier profession. Earlier on Monday, Patel also declined to hold her position and subsequently posted a lengthy letter in praise of Johnson. In the letter, Patel said she would support the new government. She said it was “the honour of her life to serve the United Kingdom and defended the controversial Rwanda scheme to remove some asylum seekers. According to Patel, her successor needed to back the plan.

