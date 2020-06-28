UK: Lisa Nandy Urges Government To Take 'major Step' And Ban Imports Of West Bank Goods

Britain’s shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy reportedly called for the UK to ban the import of goods from illegal settlements in the West Bank if the Israeli government presses ahead with annexation plans. While speaking to an international media outlet, Nandy said that British authorities must be clear with the Israeli coalition government that ‘concrete action will follow’, including a ban on goods entering Britain from the illegal settlements in the West Bank.

While calling it a ‘major step’, the shadow foreign secretary said that consequences will follow for such a blatant breach of international law. Further, she added that the step will take a level of courage that so far ministers have not been willing to show.

READ: Hundreds Of Israelis Protest In Jerusalem Against Netanyahu

While the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he will apply sovereignty to up to 30 per cent of the occupied West Bank as early as July 1, Nandy, who has headed the Labour Friends of Palestine group, said that Britain has a ‘unique moral responsibility’. Nandy called Netanyahu’s proposal ‘illegal’ and reportedly said that the act will undermine the prospect of a peaceful two-state solution for Israel and Palestine. She further added that the action has serious implications for the stability of the Middle East.

Despite the mounting international opposition and warnings that annexation would kill off a future Palestine state, Netanyahu has decided to go ahead. Earlier this month, UK PM Boris Johnson had also reportedly said that his government ‘strongly objected’ to the plan and restate support for the two-state solution. However, Nandy pointed out that the British government has been ‘conspicuously absent from this global response’. She even reportedly called the proposition by Netanyahu ‘shameful’ and added that the UK cannot be a silent witness.

READ: Israeli Court Releases Anti-Netanyahu Activist After Arrest

‘Serious violation’ of international law

Meanwhile, Netanyahu has made the West Bank settlements one of his major agendas for his reelection campaign, however, he has been facing a global pressure to drop the West Bank annexation plans. Earlier this week, UN chief Antonio Guterres also called on scrapping of the plans and said that it is the “most serious violation” of the international law. Guterres in a statement said that the settlements are established in the area it would “grievously harm” the entire prospect of the two-State solution along with the suspension of the possibility of resuming negotiations.

READ: Jordanians Protest In Amman Against Israel's Annexation Plans

READ: Israel Says It Reached Deal With UAE To Jointly Fight Virus