Nawaz Sharif Followers Protest Outside Imran Khan’s Ex-wife's House; Issue Indecent Threat

Ugly political spats seem far from over in Pakistan as supporters of disgraced former Pakistani Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League (N) chief Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday held a demonstration outside the residence of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf supremo Imran Khan's ex-wife. The supporters that had gathered in hundreds on the direction of PML-N Vice P Abid Sher Ali, allegedly spurt out below the belt threats to Jemima Goldsmith, who divorced Khan some 18 years ago.

“This is a video of hundreds of men protesting for hours outside my 88 yr old mother’s house in Surrey yesterday. The man with the tannoy is threatening – If Jemima and her children don’t come down here, then we will enter her bedroom. Metropolitan Police, is this legal?” Jemima Goldsmith wrote on Twitter.

This is a video of hundreds of men protesting for hours outside my 88 yr old mother’s house in Surrey yesterday.

The man with the tannoy is threatening -

“If Jemima and her children don’t come down here, then we will enter her bedroom.”@metpoliceuk is this legal? https://t.co/0aNE7J0Hmx — Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) April 18, 2022

Days before the protest when Abid Sher Ali had got posters printed of protest against Khan outside Jemima's house, the Goldsmith's descendent has expressed her disappointment saying, "Protests outside my house, targeting my children, antisemitic abuse on social media…. It’s almost like I’m back in 90s Lahore."

Jemima has often in her tweets said that neither she nor her children got anything to do with Pakistan's politics. "They are low-key private individuals who are not even on social media," she has said in multiple tweets.

PML-N retorts

Not taking any of Jemima's claims, PML-N shared a picture of Imran Khan with their children. "Your children are apolitical but wearing PTI slavery scarf to protest against then sitting Prime Minister of Pakistan - hypocrisy at its best- so long Imran Khan Niazi," Abid Sher Ali wrote on Twitter.

Your children are apolitical but wearing pti slavery scarf to protest against then sitting Prime Minister of Pakistan - hypocrisy at its best- so long Imran Khan Niazi - The X @Jemima_Khan pic.twitter.com/2f00Ec8mgw — Abid Sher Ali (@AbidSherAli) April 15, 2022

The protests were a retaliation of sloganeering outside Nawaz Shareef's house by PTI supporters, following the ouster of Imran Khan as the Pakistani Prime Minister. Khan was ousted through a no-confidence trailed by the Opposition-led by Nawaz Sharif's brother Shehbaz who has now become the PM of the South Asian country.