Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who returned to the UK after six years of detention in Iran stated that her time there will always haunt her. She expressed gratitude to everyone who helped her return home, complimenting her husband and her daughter. She thanked her husband who relentlessly campaigned for her return and her daughter who has waited patiently for her mom to return. Nazanin claimed that five foreign secretaries have appeared in front of her in the last six years and told her that they will help her get back home.

She also said that the Iranian authorities informed her that she couldn't be released unless they acquired something from the Brits. After six years in an Iranian prison, the British-Iranian citizen was finally released last week and permitted to fly home to see her family. She arrived in the United Kingdom following months of hard discussions over a £400 million debt owed by Britain to Iran, which resulted in their release.

Iran does not recognise dual citizenship

Zaghari-Ratcliffe and retired civil engineer Anoosheh Ashoori were released on Wednesday last week with efforts by the United Kingdom, the United States, and other countries to free dozens of dual citizens jailed in Iran, which does not recognise dual citizenship. Iran has accused the captives of spying and sentenced them to long prison terms in harsh conditions, according to AP News.

She further stated that she is not going to hold a grudge against anyone for the rest of her life, adding that she had only recently returned home and that holding that anger is a bit premature. However, she said that it was supposed to happen six years ago and the politicians took a long time to figure it out. She claimed that people like her should not be used as pawns in international issues.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe declined to answer questions concerning her detention

Zaghari-Ratcliffe declined to answer questions concerning her detention, such as how she found the strength to endure months of solitary confinement or whether her prison guards showed her any sympathy, according to AP News. She was more comfortable discussing the joy she felt when she stepped off the plane with her husband and daughter on Thursday morning.

