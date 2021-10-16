Netflix Fires Pregnant Trans Activist For Allegedly Leaking 'confidential' Docs: Reports

As the controversy from the new Dave Chappelle stand-up special continues, Netflix has reportedly fired a staff organiser for allegedly leaking internal documents. On October 16, the streaming platform revealed to The Guardian that an employee had been sacked for sending "confidential" and "commercially sensitive" material outside the company.

The decision was made after a Bloomberg piece revealed statistics from an unknown inside source showing the Chappelle show's calculated "impact value" was less than the $24.1 million it was produced at, according to the corporation. Other shows' cost and impact data were also released, including Squid Game, the company's most popular series, which cost $21.4 million.

“We understand this employee may have been motivated by disappointment and hurt with Netflix, but maintaining a culture of trust and transparency is core to our company,” the spokesperson was quoted by The Guardian as saying.

Frustration at the company's publishing of the Chapelle special – in which the comedian makes a series of anti-trans jokes regarding gender-neutral pronouns and transgender people's genitalia – has sparked "unprecedented" leaks, according to Bloomberg. Chappelle has already been chastised for past comedy specials in which he made derogatory remarks about the transgender population.

Fired Netflix employee has been urging Trans employees to walk out: Report

According to a report from The Verge, the employee who was fired on October 16 is presently pregnant and has been a leading figure in urging trans employees and allies to walk out of work in protest. Netflix has frequently reaffirmed its support for the special in the face of mounting criticism.

Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix, downplayed complaints of the programme in various internal memos and defended the company's choice to release it. The corporation also reportedly suspended a trans employee for criticising the special on Twitter, before reconsidering the decision. In response, at least 1,000 employees are apparently planning a virtual walkout on October 20.

In turn, several Netflix subscribers have stated that they want to quit or have already cancelled their subscriptions due to the platform's handling of the Chapelle special. A Netflix departure would be a further stumbling block for the corporation, which has been fighting growth in streaming platforms in recent years. It announced a user slump in its most recent earnings report, which it blamed on the coronavirus outbreak.

(With inputs from agencies, Image: Unsplash)