'Right Or Privilege?': Netizens Divided As Man Stops UK PM To Speak In Park

Amid the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was stopped by a man in the park. Even though the conversation between the two individuals is not determined, the image of the walker pointing finger at Johnson has been making several rounds on the internet. It has also fueled a discussion over “right or privilege” if a citizen holds the country’s leader accountable and ask questions. It has been assumed that the British PM was on his way to work when the man jabs his finger at him in St James’ Park on May 9.

While most internet users think is is “basic human right” of the man to ask Johnson some questions, others counter-questioned about how it is a “privilege” in the UK because many countries across the world do not give “such power” to the public. Amid the outbreak, British PM himself was seen walking to get to his office and in a bid to curb the further spread, he has also encouraged most people to avoid public transport. Amid such a crisis, the image has gone viral.

Photo credits to Ben Cawthra/LNP @BenCawthra for this fantastic image. Taken in St James' Park. pic.twitter.com/5PPnZ5rxiH — Ali Gibson (@aless3g) May 10, 2020

Netizens divided

The image has been posted by several users and has divided netizens into two groups. One thinks that public talking to the leader is “setting the bar low” as citizens “deserve more”. The other lauds Johnson for patiently listening to the walker in a park who apparently “abrupted” the peaceful morning. People also cited German politicians who can be stopped by normal citizens as long as security and health standards are observed, therefore said it is ‘not special’.

However, all points were rebutted by people from other countries who said they can “never do that” in their area. One of the Twitter users also said “it must be nice to live ina place where you can point fingers at politicians”. Emmy winning writer Melissa Jo Peltier from the United States noted that “we are losing this freedom in America as we speak” and blamed US President Donald Trump.

