Netizens Share How They 'wouldn't Exist' With UK's New Immigration System

UK News

As UK announced the new immigration system, several netizens share their stories of how they might not have been allowed to enter if the rules existed before.

Netizens

As the United Kingdom's Home Secretary Priti Patel recently announced the details of the 'points-based' immigration system, several internet users took to Twitter to share their stories and those of their families who might not have been allowed to enter if the new laws had been in place years ago. Several internet users have also criticised the new system and said that it will 'destroy the country'. However, the British government has called the system 'taking back control of its immigration policy'.  

Priti Patel Criticised For Her Comments On UK's New Immigration System

UK Unveils Immigration Overhaul For 2021 Focused On Skills

New immigration system

With few weeks into the transition period with the European Union, Britain announced the immigration rules “that works in the interests of the whole UK”. In the official press release, Johnson's government also mentioned that “for far too long” the free immigration system has been failing to meet the needs of the British people. According to the Conservative government, the new system which includes only the skilled-workers to enter the country will “revolutionise the operation” around the UK border and further “tighten security”.

Further mentioning the shift of economy, the statement also said that the UK will not introduce a general low-skilled or temporary work route and added the “employers will need to adjust”. The statement also said that the authorities recognise that these proposals represent a significant change for employers in the UK and in the coming months, the government will also deliver a comprehensive programme of communication and engagement. 

Boris Johnson Chooses To Stay In Country Mansion Instead Of Visiting Storm Dennis' Victims

Andrew Neil Takes A Dig At UK PM Boris Johnson Over HS2 High-speed Railway

