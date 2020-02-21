Netizens Share How They 'wouldn't Exist' With UK's New Immigration System

As the United Kingdom's Home Secretary Priti Patel recently announced the details of the 'points-based' immigration system, several internet users took to Twitter to share their stories and those of their families who might not have been allowed to enter if the new laws had been in place years ago. Several internet users have also criticised the new system and said that it will 'destroy the country'. However, the British government has called the system 'taking back control of its immigration policy'.

I came to the UK 8 years ago at 18 years old. I worked in low paid jobs alongside my studies. When I first moved in a flat share, I struggled to understand what my flatmates were saying, despite having an English test before. I'm submitting my PhD next month. #Immigration — Alexandra Bulat #UnskilledEUMigrant (@alexandrabulat) February 19, 2020

I'm lucky because I've been here for years but it turns out, as things stand, I wouldn't be allowed to work/live in the UK under the new point-based immigration system. pic.twitter.com/mfJonQEbcM — Valerio Esposito (@ValerioEsposito) February 19, 2020

READ: Priti Patel Criticised For Her Comments On UK's New Immigration System

My mother came to the UK in the 1970s to be a nurse. She worked in the NHS for four decades. She wouldn't be eligible to come under these rules, and I wouldn't exist. https://t.co/jjQRsQjk5v — Dex Torricke-Barton (@DexBarton) February 19, 2020

Probably not. I'm here as a self-funded student, but I came here as 'unemployed'. Due to the German welfare regulations I did not receive benefits and I lived off my savings at first.The jobs I'm currently doing here to finance myself mostly count as 'low paid' or 'low skilled'. — werecat (@DzoniMango) February 19, 2020

I’ve been here since I was 3, I’ll be 37 next month. I wouldn’t qualify- and I am a direct product of British education and values 😂😂😂 I laugh because most British people wouldn’t be remotely close to qualifying, and if we don’t laugh, we’ll cry! — Liz Herrero 🕷🇪🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺 (@EHerrero83) February 19, 2020

READ: UK Unveils Immigration Overhaul For 2021 Focused On Skills

New immigration system

With few weeks into the transition period with the European Union, Britain announced the immigration rules “that works in the interests of the whole UK”. In the official press release, Johnson's government also mentioned that “for far too long” the free immigration system has been failing to meet the needs of the British people. According to the Conservative government, the new system which includes only the skilled-workers to enter the country will “revolutionise the operation” around the UK border and further “tighten security”.

Further mentioning the shift of economy, the statement also said that the UK will not introduce a general low-skilled or temporary work route and added the “employers will need to adjust”. The statement also said that the authorities recognise that these proposals represent a significant change for employers in the UK and in the coming months, the government will also deliver a comprehensive programme of communication and engagement.

READ: Boris Johnson Chooses To Stay In Country Mansion Instead Of Visiting Storm Dennis' Victims

READ: Andrew Neil Takes A Dig At UK PM Boris Johnson Over HS2 High-speed Railway