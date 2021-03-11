Netizens Stunned After Museum Reveals Meteorite, Older Than Earth, Holds Important Clues

The Natural History Museum took to its official Instagram handle and shared an image of a very rare meteorite which was formed about four billion years ago. The London-based museum wrote in the caption that it is the first meteorite to be recovered in the UK for over 30 years. The rare meteorite which was discovered in a driveway in Gloucestershire has left the netizens absolutely stunned and the image has now gone viral on all across social media.

Rare meteorite discovered

The image shows the black object kept on a silver base. It appears to be a little sparkly. Now that it has reached the museum, scientists are conducting research on it. The meteorite which is older than the earth and belongs to the time when the sun was still new, might help scientists to figure out more about evolution. Let’s have a look at the image.

Netizens stunned

Stunned by the image, netizens took over the comment section. The image has managed to gather over 6.5K likes. In the comment section, one Instagram user tagged his friend and wrote, "I wanna go meteorite hunting!!!". Another Instagram user wrote, "To be able to see what that little rock saw on it's journey would be beyond amazing". Making a hilarious remark, one Instagram user wrote, "you people still trying to eliminate a possible creator or just afraid to acknowledge the possibility’s ?". People can also been seen tagging their friends in the comment section.

'Ingredients of life'

Earlier, a glinting meteorite made its way through the skies of Britain and Northern Europe and the scientists consider that it may contain ‘ingredients for life’. The fragment of the space rock, which landed in Winchcombe driveway in the British county of Gloucestershire, was collected by researchers who have now stated that it was composed of carbonaceous chondrite containing organic material and amino acids, both essential elements for the creation of life. The meteorite weighs 300 grams and is currently placed at London’s Natural History Museum.