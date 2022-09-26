New Book Claims Some Royal Aides Used To Call Meghan Markle A "narcissistic Sociopath"

In a major development, a book written by author Valentine Low provides an insight of Meghan Markel's behaviour towards her aides. The book, 'Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown', talked about the royal families' staff members. In the book, the author included the experience of several staff members who worked for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry while they were senior royals in the United Kingdom. According to The New York Post report, the book describes the alleged inappropriate behaviour that Meghan and her husband displayed against their staff.

According to the new book, Meghan Markle's former royal aides characterised her as a "narcissistic sociopath." Furthermore, an ex-staffer claimed that serving the American actress and her husband Prince Harry was so unpleasant that some royal employees referred to themselves as "the Sussex Survivors Club" in extracts of the bombshell book published in The Times.

In addition to this, sources informed author Valentine Low that staff workers came up with the term for the Duchess of Sussex, as per a report in The Sun quoting excerpts from the book.

Royal aides' claims over Meghan Markle's behaviour

According to a former employee, who is quoted in the book, “Everyone knew that the institution would be judged by her happiness. The mistake they made was thinking that she wanted to be happy,” The New York Post reported. The person added, “She wanted to be rejected, because she was obsessed with that narrative from day one.”

The staff members even allegedly claimed that the Sussexes "played" them. In one claimed instance, according to Valentine Low, Markle scolded a young female employee in front of her peers. Markle reportedly said to the employee with whom she had been working to carry out some sort of plan, “Don’t worry. If there was literally anyone else I could ask to do this, I would be asking them instead of you”.

The book also details multiple instances in which Meghan verbally harassed staff members, according to Page Six. She apparently lost her temper with one of her staffers after a press-related mishap occurred at a public event. Harry and Meghan would regularly call them while out to dinner on a Friday night, according to a former royal aide, only to reprimand the employee. They said, “Every 10 minutes I had to go outside to be screamed at by her and Harry. It was, ‘I can’t believe you’ve done this. You’ve let me down. What were you thinking?'” ANI reported. They also claimed, “It went on for a couple of hours.”

The book also states, according to Page Six, that the calls reportedly started up again the next morning and continued for days. “You could not get away from them,” continued the ex-employee.

Notably, in 2020, Meghan and Harry left their positions as key members of the Royal Family. Harry and Meghan then moved to Montecito, California after discharging all of their royal duties.

