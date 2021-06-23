New British £50 Note Featuring World War II Codebreaker Alan Turing Goes Into Circulation

A new 50 pound banknote featuring the mathematician and computer scientist Alan Turing entered circulation in Britain on June 23. Turing is known in Britain for designing machines to decrypt coded messages during World War 2. Before the war, his work laid the theoretical foundation for modern computer science and later he made discoveries in developmental biology.

It's here! Today we have issued the £50 note featuring computer scientist Alan Turing.



According to the official website, the new banknote features Alan Turing’s portrait based on a photo taken in 1951 by Elliott & Fry which is part of the Photographs Collection at the National Portrait Gallery. Turing was homosexual and was posthumously pardoned by the Queen having been convicted of gross indecency for his relationship with a man. His legacy continues to have an impact on both science and society today.

“Alan Turing provided the theoretical underpinnings for the modern computer. While best known for his work devising code-breaking machines during WWII, Turing played a pivotal role in the development of early computers first at the National Physical Laboratory and later at the University of Manchester. He set the foundations for work on artificial intelligence by considering the question of whether machines could think,” BoE said.

New polymer banknotes

The new 50-pound banknote now completes the Bank of England’s transition away from paper banknotes to those made out of a more durable polymer. The Turing £50 will join the Churchill £5, the Austen £10 and the Turner £20. They all are printed on polymer, a thin and flexible plastic material that is said to last longer and stay in better condition than paper.

The existing paper 50 pound banknotes will circulate alongside the new polymer ones until the end of September 2022. According to the Guardian, the fifty-pound notes account for 357 million of the over 4.5 billion Bank of England banknotes in circulation. Lower-denomination notes are more popular for day-to-day transactions.

