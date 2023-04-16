New Details About King Charles' Coronation Revealed: Who Will Get The Front Row Seats?

As the United Kingdom embraces itself for the historic coronation of British Monarch King Charles III, new details are emerging about the highly anticipated event. From revealing the paths of the King’s procession to introducing a royal emoji for the event, the Buckingham Palace has kept the royal fanatics updated from time to time. On Sunday, the new details of the coronation were revealed which included who all will be gracing the front-row seats during the ceremony and the troops which will accompany the British monarch.

According to Sky News, the British monarch is giving veterans and NHS workers the prime front-row spot in his coronation. The coronation of King Charles III is expected to be the largest ceremonial military operation in 70 years. The last ceremonial operation of this scale was duringthe coronation of his mother Queen Elizabeth II. The presence of NHS workers become significant as earlier this year, the United Kingdom was engulfed in nationwide strikes conducted by NHS workers along with workers from other fields.

According to Sky News, the NHS workers will be seated in the 3,800 seats specially built at the grandstand of Buckingham Palace. “The seats will be offered to the public servants as a mark of the nation’s profound gratitude,” Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer asserted. Other than this, representatives of charitable organisations with links to the Royal Family will be offered seats, while another 354 uniformed cadet forces will be given a chance to watch the coronation procession from the Admiralty Arch.

6,000 army personnel will accompany the King

Earlier today it was reported that over 6,000 men and women from the UK’s Armed Forces would take part in the historic royal event. This will include sailors, soldiers and aviators who will accompany the King and the Queen during the royal processions. According to Sky News, nearly 400 personnel from at least 35 Commonwealth countries will also take part in the parade. The invite to the coronations from the Royal British Legion has been sent out to the veterans who will be present at the coronation. Overall the coronation of King Charles III is one of the most highly anticipated events of this year.