New Portrait Of King Charles III, Queen Consort And Prince And Princess Of Wales Released

Buckingham Place has now released a new family portrait featuring King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla along with Prince William and Princess of Wales Kate Middleton. According to reports, the portrait was brought to Buckingham Palace on the night before Queen Elizabeth's funeral, before the reception party held for heads of state and foreign guests. In the new portrait of the royal family, the four members are seen in all-black attire with warm smiles on their faces.

King Charles was officially proclaimed the reigning monarch of the United Kingdom on September 10. The new portrait released by Buckingham Palace on its Instagram account introduces the royal family as, "Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort with Their Royal Highnesses The Prince and Princess of Wales."

Buckingham Palace reveals new family portrait

Earlier, a portrait was released at Buckingham Palace, which featured Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. The picture showed the sovereign carrying out official government duties from The King’s Red Box, with a 1951 photograph of the late royal couple sitting in the background. It is important to mention that both Prince William and Princess Kate received their new titles as Prince and Princess of Wales on September 9. The prince title previously belonged to Charles, while the princess title once belonged to Princess Diana.

UK's Royal Mint unveils first coins featuring King Charles III's portrait

Earlier, the Royal Mint of the United Kingdom released the first official image of King Charles III's portrait on UK coins. To meet demand, all 50p coins featuring Charles' portrait would gradually enter circulation beginning in December of this year. In the newly released coin, the King of Britain is seen facing on the left side, in the opposite direction from his predecessor, following the centuries-old tradition. Also, it is visible that the king is not wearing a crown, unlike the Queen and other British rulers. According to the website of the Royal Mint, “Designed by British sculptor Martin Jennings and personally approved by His Majesty The King, the first definitive coinage portrait of the monarch appears on each new coin in the collection”.

(Image: Instagram/@Theroyalfamily)