Royal Yacht To Be 'commissioned' In Honour Of Prince Philip, Costing Over £200m: Reports

A new Royal yacht is to be commissioned by the British government in honour of late Prince Philip, Sky News reported citing media reports. United Kingdom Prime Miniter Boris Johnson might formally announce plans for the national flagship soon. The cost of building the vessel has, however, baffled people as it is expected to be over £200m.

The Royal Yacht would be a successor to HMY Britannia, which was decommissioned in 1997 by Tony Blair's government. It was popularly known as UK Queen's 'floating palace' and was in service from 1954 until 1997. Since being decommissioned, it has been berthed in Leith, Edinburgh and used as a tourist attraction.

'Royal yacht to hounor Prince Philip'

The government faced a storm of public opinion on social media after the news of the Royal yacht surfaced. Although some senior government sources said, as per the above-mentioned site, that the new Royal yacht would promote British businesses overseas and will promote UK's interests all over the world. They also added that it could be used to host members of the Royal family on overseas visits, as well as diplomatic summits and talks.

Nadia Whittome, Labour MP for Nottingham East wrote on Twitter, "If the Tories can find £200 million for a royal yacht overnight, they can give key workers a pay rise and end rough sleeping tomorrow". Claudia Naomi Webbe, another Labour MP for Leicester East also expressed her opinion and raised concerns. Here are some reactions.

We don’t need a Royal Yacht.

We need to care for people living in poverty, and fund the NHS properly.



RT if you agreeðŸŒŸ — Dr Julia Grace PattersonðŸ’™ (@JujuliaGrace) May 2, 2021

When Tory MPs say there’s no money to give NHS staff a pay rise, to feed working class kids in the holidays, or to raise Universal Credit, remind them the government is set to spend £200 million on a new royal yacht.



If there’s money for the Royals, there’s money for the people. — Zarah Sultana MP (@zarahsultana) May 2, 2021

If the Tories can find £200 million for a royal yacht overnight, they can give key workers a pay rise and end rough sleeping tomorrow.



They won’t because this is about priorities, and theirs isn’t us. — Nadia Whittome MP (@NadiaWhittomeMP) May 2, 2021

Its embarrassing in the sixth richest country in the world we are having to talk about “paying nurses enough to live”



Yet, the government plans to commission a new royal yacht costing £200 million — Claudia Webbe MP (@ClaudiaWebbe) May 3, 2021

This government can't house the homeless, maintain overseas levels of funding or end the need for food banks, but they can find £200m for a royal yacht. — Breakthrough Party ðŸŸ â¬†ï¸ (@BThroughParty) May 3, 2021

I cannot think of a single way that a Royal yacht would benefit the country or anyone in it. Whoever thought this was a good use of public funds needs immediate sacking — Pistachio (@HarleyShah) May 3, 2021

A new royal yacht to be named after Prince Philip will apparently be ‘commissioned within weeks’ and it could cost as much as £200 million.



This same government had to be shamed into feeding hungry children.



Do you oppose this disgraceful waste of money @Keir_Starmer? — Rachael Swindon (@Rachael_Swindon) May 3, 2021

The Duke of Edinburgh, who died aged 99 on April 9, was Lord High Admiral from 2011 until his death and he served in the Royal Navy during the Second World War. As reported by Sky News, Tory MP Craig Mckinlay released a joint letter signed by fellow MPs and peers in favour of the new ship. He said he was "overjoyed" to hear it may be getting built. He further added that a new national flagship "proudly" bearing the name of Prince Philip can be no better memorial to this "much-loved and respected man".

It is worth mentioning that when Boris Jhonson was Foreign Secretary, had said that the commissioning of a new Royal Yacht would "add greatly" to the soft power of the United Kingdom. However, he also said that taxpayers should not fund it. "The new Britannia should not be a call on the taxpayer. If it can be done privately, I am sure it would attract overwhelming support," Johnson said as per reports published on March 13, 2017.

Image credit: AP