West Bengal
Tamil Nadu
Kerala
Assam
Puducherry
WEST BENGAL
LATEST TRENDS
-
294
LIVE TRENDS
EXIT POLL
2016 RESULTS
UPDATED:
Last Updated:

Royal Yacht To Be 'commissioned' In Honour Of Prince Philip, Costing Over £200m: Reports

A new Royal yacht is to be commissioned by the British government in honour of late Prince Philip, Sky News reported citing media reports.

Written By
Srishti Sisodia
Prince Philip

Image credit: AP


A new Royal yacht is to be commissioned by the British government in honour of late Prince Philip, Sky News reported citing media reports. United Kingdom Prime Miniter Boris Johnson might formally announce plans for the national flagship soon. The cost of building the vessel has, however, baffled people as it is expected to be over £200m. 

The Royal Yacht would be a successor to HMY Britannia, which was decommissioned in 1997 by Tony Blair's government. It was popularly known as UK Queen's 'floating palace' and was in service from 1954 until 1997. Since being decommissioned, it has been berthed in Leith, Edinburgh and used as a tourist attraction. 

'Royal yacht to hounor Prince Philip'

The government faced a storm of public opinion on social media after the news of the Royal yacht surfaced. Although some senior government sources said, as per the above-mentioned site, that the new Royal yacht would promote British businesses overseas and will promote UK's interests all over the world. They also added that it could be used to host members of the Royal family on overseas visits, as well as diplomatic summits and talks.

READ | Kate Middleton's tribute to Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana at Prince Philip's funeral

Nadia Whittome, Labour MP for Nottingham East wrote on Twitter, "If the Tories can find £200 million for a royal yacht overnight, they can give key workers a pay rise and end rough sleeping tomorrow". Claudia Naomi Webbe, another Labour MP for Leicester East also expressed her opinion and raised concerns. Here are some reactions.

READ | 'We've been deeply touched': Queen's message on her birthday after Prince Philip's demise

The Duke of Edinburgh, who died aged 99 on April 9, was Lord High Admiral from 2011 until his death and he served in the Royal Navy during the Second World War. As reported by Sky News, Tory MP Craig Mckinlay released a joint letter signed by fellow MPs and peers in favour of the new ship. He said he was "overjoyed" to hear it may be getting built. He further added that a new national flagship "proudly" bearing the name of Prince Philip can be no better memorial to this "much-loved and respected man".

READ | Prince Charles shares heartwarming childhood picture with Prince Philip in reply cards

It is worth mentioning that when Boris Jhonson was Foreign Secretary, had said that the commissioning of a new Royal Yacht would "add greatly" to the soft power of the United Kingdom. However, he also said that taxpayers should not fund it. "The new Britannia should not be a call on the taxpayer. If it can be done privately, I am sure it would attract overwhelming support," Johnson said as per reports published on March 13, 2017. 

READ | UK's Queen shares 'treasure' memory of Prince Philip in sweet message for Northern Ireland

Image credit: AP

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND