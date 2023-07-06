New Trouble For Sunak As Ex-UK Government Whip Chris Pincher May Face 8-week Suspension

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faces the prospect of yet another by-election after a scandalous report recommended the suspension of former Conservative MP Chirs Pincher. The report recommended that Pincher should be suspended for eight weeks for allegedly groping two men. The British Standards Committee released the report on Thursday and stated that the former Tory MP’s conduct last year was “profoundly damaging” and “grave”. The Committee accused Pincher of abusing his power, the Independent reported.

In the report, the committee upheld the allegations that the UK leader “groped” two men at London’s exclusive Carlton Club. The reports of the misconduct emerged last year when Chirs was the Conservative deputy chief whip. The scandal ultimately hastened the downfall of former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The committee described the Tamworth MP’s action as an “egregious case of sexual misconduct”. “The incident has significantly impacted me,” one of the victims stated in his statement as per the report by Independent. “I have become increasingly anxious as a result of the incident,” the same victim furthered.

“Mr Pincher’s conduct was completely inappropriate, profoundly damaging to the individuals concerned, and represented an abuse of power,” the committee concluded in the report. The report also emphasised that his conduct caused “significant damage to the reputation and integrity” of the House of Commons. The eight-week suspension is one of the longest suspension ever recommended to a British MP by the Standards Committee. It also surpasses the 10-day threshold that can ultimately trigger a recall petition in the Staffordshire seat.

The decision to resign is upto Pincher

Shortly after the report was released, Prime Minister Sunak’s office reacted to the incident. Sunak’s official spokesperson that the decision to resign from the parliament lies in the hand of Pincher. “The report raises serious issues. It is really a question for the MP. He is not a member of the Government, so it is not one for me,” Sunak’s spokesperson told the media. The official also stated that he could not say whether the Prime Minister would participate in any Commons vote on the recommended sanctions.

The reaction from the Number 10 attracted severe backlash from the opposition. The Liberal Democrats urged the Prime Minister to “show some backbone” and vote to suspend Pincher. The Conservative MP resigned as a Government whip immediately after the scandal surfaced. He also lost the Tory whip, which means that the UK politician sits in the House of Commons as an independent MP.

The new headache for Sunak

The stern recommendation by the report has raised fresh by-election concerns for Sunak. The British Prime Minister is already gearing up for three intense content in the month of July. Two out of three by-elections were prompted by the resignations of former UK PM Boris Johnson and his close ally Nigel Adams. The third was triggered by the resignation of David Warburton who is facing allegations of sexual misconduct and the use of cocaine. Sunak will also find the fourth seat vacant after culture secretary Nadine Dorries formally resigns which she pledged to do so “with immediate effect”.

The fifth by-election in Pincher’s Tamworth constituency can pose a significant challenge for Sunak to hold the conservative ground. According to the Independent, the early polls are suggesting that the Labour Party can topple the conservatives’ strong base in these constituencies. The conservative leader has been comfortably sitting in power since 2010 and won a whopping 19,634 vote majority in the 2019 general election. If one in 10 voters in the constituency signs recall the petition, a by-election will be held in Tamworth.