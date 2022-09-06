New UK PM Liz Truss Meets Queen At Balmoral Castle, Asked Her To Form A New Administration

Liz Truss became the UK Prime Minister on Tuesday, September 6 after meeting Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. She took over the office shortly after Boris Johnson formally resigned as British PM during his audience with the Queen. After months of speculation, the UK finally has a new PM in Liz Truss, who won the Conservatives' leadership election against fellow contender Rishi Sunak by over 20,000 votes on September 5.

The Queen smiled as she shook hands with new UK PM Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle. Liz Truss was accompanied by her husband, Hugh O'Leary as she arrived for her meeting at the Aberdeenshire estate, Mirror reported. After the meeting between Liz Truss and Queen, Buckingham Palace issued a statement saying, "The Queen received Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle today. Her Majesty asked her to form a new Administration. Ms. Truss accepted Her Majesty's offer and was appointed Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury."

Liz Truss meets Queen

Notably, it is the first time that the Queen formally appointed the new PM at Balmoral, instead of Buckingham Palace in London. The ceremony took place in Scotland as the British monarch is spending her summer holidays in Scotland. According to AP, the planners of the ceremony decided that the PM will travel to Scotland as Queen Elizabeth II has been facing difficulties in moving around and her schedule depends on how she feels. After her meeting with the Queen, the Twitter profile of Liz Truss has been updated with her new role. The Twitter profile of Liz Truss reads, "Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. Leader of the Conservative Party. MP for South West Norfolk."

🤝 The Queen received Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle today.



Her Majesty asked her to form a new Administration. Ms. Truss accepted Her Majesty's offer and was appointed Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury. pic.twitter.com/klRwVvEOyc — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 6, 2022

Liz Truss became the third female Prime Minister of Britain after Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May. Truss defeated her fellow contender Rishi Sunak by more than 20,000 votes as she received 81,326 votes while Indian-origin Sunak secured 60,399 votes. After being announced as the Conservative Leader, Liz Truss expressed gratitude to the members of her party and called it an "honour" to be elected as the leader of the Conservative party.

Inputs from AP

Image: AP