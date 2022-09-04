New UK PM May Have To Take Over A Shaky Economy With Soaring Inflation From Boris Johnson

The battle to succeed Boris Johnson as the leader of the Conservative Party and the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom will conclude on September 5. The highs of victory will rapidly give way to the realities of the winning candidate's task ahead. Within the first few months of taking office, the next British Prime Minister will attempt to address a number of significant challenges, including the unstable economy and the rising cost of living.

Businesses and people across the United Kingdom are warning that they will not be able to survive the winter without government assistance. This presents significant issues for the incoming prime minister. For months, the United Kingdom has been in a leadership vacuum, while the country has slid into recession and a humanitarian disaster as a result of rising energy costs.

The rising cost of living crisis is exerting pressure on the candidates for the prime ministerial position as well as the departing Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and the Bank of England has warned of a recession. The Bank of England raised interest rates this month by 0.5% points, the greatest single hike in over 30 years, as the overall measure of inflation reached 10% for the first time since the 1980s.

Employees on strike

Thousands of employees who work in ports, railways, and mailrooms have gone on a strike due to frustration with the growing cost of living. The British pound just experienced its worst month since the immediate aftermath of the 2016 Brexit referendum, falling to its lowest level in more than two years against the US dollar.

Before things get better, they can get a lot worse. The Bank of England predicts that as the oil situation worsens, inflation will increase to 13%. If natural gas prices "stay elevated at current levels," according to Goldman Sachs and Citigroup, inflation in the UK might hit a peak of 22% in the first quarter of 2023.

Calls are being made for a dramatic intervention to be made as soon as one of the two candidates to follow Johnson—current foreign secretary Liz Truss and former finance minister Rishi Sunak—becomes the fourth Conservative leader of the nation in a decade.

Energy crisis may exacerbate the situation

(A sign referring to the lack of fuel is placed at the entrance to a petrol station in London; Image: AP)

Dealing with the energy crisis will be the most pressing issue, since it might lead to a wave of business closures and compel millions of people to choose between heating their homes and putting food on the table this winter. If nothing is done soon, experts have warned, more people will go hungry and die from the cold.

Starting in October, household energy costs will increase by 80% to an average of £3,549 each year. According to analysts, the household price cap might increase to above £5,000 in January and over £6,000 in April. The surge in consumption that followed the COVID-19 lockdowns is now ebbing away as individuals are compelled to reassess their spending plans.

British pound's decline might make matters worse

(A man looks at a currency exchange rate list at a currency exchange bureau in London; Image: AP)

The British pound's decline might make matters worse by increasing the cost of importing energy and other goods and raising inflation. Business owners and investors are becoming more apprehensive for other reasons as well. Despite a decline between May and July, the number of open positions is still 60% more than it was before the pandemic.

The pound fell in May following the BoE's 0.25% point rate hike announcement, owing mostly to the market's surprise at the central bank's coincidental negative revision for UK GDP. Further, in an extremely honest policy statement on August 4, BoE governor Andrew Bailey predicted that the UK economy will enter a 15-month slump in the fourth quarter of this year.

Brexit aggravating the situation

Since the UK decided to exit the European Union, finding employees to fill unfilled positions has proven to be particularly difficult. The Office for National Statistics estimates that there were about 317,000 fewer EU citizens living in the UK in 2021 than there were in 2019.

Additionally, Brexit is disrupting trade, especially with the European Union, which is the UK's main commercial partner. According to estimates from the Office for Budget Responsibility, exports and imports will be on average 15% lower than they would have been had the United Kingdom remained in the EU.

Addressing the crisis

(Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak at a head-to-head debate at TalkTV's Ealing Studios, London on July 26, 2022; Image: AP)

The UK government will have to spend a significant amount of money to address the energy situation this winter, thus focussed action will be required to reduce waste. According to experts at the Institute for Government, the cost of the government freezing gas and electricity rates for the next two winters could exceed £100 billion.

Moreover, the UK government borrowed substantially to give assistance during coronavirus lockdowns. The country's debts currently amount to practically all of its GDP. This wasn't a big problem when interest rates were at historic lows and getting cash was inexpensive.

But that's not the case now. In an effort to control inflation, the Bank of England has been aggressively raising interest rates. The cost for the government to service its debt will rise as a result. The vulnerability of the UK is increased by the enormous quantity of inflation-linked bonds it has issued.

(With Agency inputs)

Image: AP