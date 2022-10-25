Key Takeaways From Rishi Sunak's 1st Address To Nation As UK PM; 'Elected To Fix Mistakes'

UK PM Rishi Sunak has given his first address from 10 Downing Street, addressing all British citizens. It is customary for the British PM to address the nation after becoming the prime minister. The UK PM addresses the nation before spending their first day at the 10 Downing Street and before spending their last day at the 10 Downing Street. '

Sunak takes office at a time when the UK is facing a profound economic crisis. Here are the key takeaways from Rishi Sunak's first speech as British PM. Sunak first thanked his predecessor Liz Truss for her service and said that her goals were noble. He admitted that mistakes were made by her government but these mistakes were not made out of ill-will, adding that, "they were mistakes nonetheless". Sunak said that he has become PM to "fix those mistakes". Speaking about COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine, Rishi said that the aftermath of these two events linger.

Sunak says that he has become PM to 'fix mistakes'

"I have just been to Buckingham Palace and accepted His Majesty The King’s invitation to form a government in his name. It is only right to explain why I am standing here as your new Prime Minister. Right now our country is facing a profound economic crisis. The aftermath of Covid still lingers. Putin’s war in Ukraine has destabilised energy markets and supply chains the world over. I want to pay tribute to my predecessor Liz Truss. She was not wrong to want to improve growth in this country. It is a noble aim. And I admired her restlessness to create change. But some mistakes were made. Not borne of ill will or bad intentions. Quite the opposite, in fact. But mistakes nonetheless," said Sunak, as per a copy of the speech released by 10 Downing Street.

Tough decisions ahead, says Sunak whilst promosing he will not pass on debt to future generations

Speaking on the issue of debt, Sunak said that he will not leave the future generation of children and grandchildren with debt just because "we were too weak to pay for it ourselves". The British PM said that difficult decisions lie ahead. Sunak's challenge will be balancing the budget to the extent that he can without cutting too much public spending as cuts in public spending will lead the UK back to the days of austerity and lower the chances of the Tory party winning in the 'red-wall' seats.

"I have been elected as leader of my party, and your Prime Minister, in part, to fix the mistakes. And that work begins immediately. I will place economic stability and confidence at the heart of this government’s agenda. This will mean difficult decisions to come. But you saw me during COVID, doing everything I could, to protect people and businesses, with schemes like furlough... ...There are always limits, more so now than ever, but I promise you this – I will bring that same compassion to the challenges we face today. The government I lead will not leave the next generation – your children and grandchildren – with a debt to settle that we were too weak to pay ourselves. I will unite our country, not with words, but with action. I will work day in and day out to deliver for you. This government will have integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level. Trust is earned. And I will earn yours," said Sunak.

Sunak extended an olive branch to Boris Johnson

In the final part of his speech, he offered the olive branch to ousted premier Boris Johnson, saying that he “will always be grateful to Boris Johnson,” adding that the mandate the former PM earned “is not only his.”

Sunak further assured Tory voters that he will deliver on the 2019 manifesto on the basis of which voters voted for the Tory party. He spoke about Boris Johnson's policy of 'levelling up' which translates into state intervention to uplift industrial areas of northern England which have suffered due to globalisation. Sunak said that he understands that the mandate Tories got in 2019 does not belong to any individual but to the party's manifesto. He the paid tribute to Johnson for his incredible achievements.

"I will always be grateful to Boris Johnson for his incredible achievements as Prime Minister, and I treasure his warmth and generosity of spirit. And I know he would agree that the mandate my party earned in 2019 is not the sole property of any one individual. It is a mandate that belongs to and unites all of us. And the heart of that mandate is our manifesto. I will deliver on its promise: a stronger NHS, better schools, safer streets, control of our borders, protecting our environment, supporting our armed forces, levelling up and building an economy that embraces the opportunities of Brexit, where businesses invest, innovate, and create jobs. I understand how difficult this moment is... ...After the billions of pounds it cost us to combat COVID, after all the dislocation that caused in the midst of a terrible war that must be seen successfully to its conclusions, I fully appreciate how hard things are. And I understand too that I have work to do to restore trust after all that has happened. All I can say is that I am not daunted. I know the high office I have accepted and I hope to live up to its demands. But when the opportunity to serve comes along, you cannot question the moment, only your willingness. So I stand here before you, ready to lead our country into the future... ...To put your needs above politics. To reach out and build a government that represents the very best traditions of my party. Together we can achieve incredible things. We will create a future worthy of the sacrifices so many have made and fill tomorrow, and everyday thereafter with hope," said the British PM, to conclude his speech.

Sunak set out some new goals on his government's agenda

