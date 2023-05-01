Newly-adopted Dog Escapes New Owner, Walks 64 Km Over 27 Days To Reach Old Owner

A dog named Cooper amazingly lived on his own for 27 days after escaping from his new owner and traveling 40 miles to return to his previous home, exemplifying the saying “there is no love like a dog’s love”.

According to a report by Metro, Cooper (golden retriever) sprang out of the car soon after arriving at his new address in County Tyrone, Northern Ireland. The golden retriever was missing for a month. He covered an estimated 40 miles to Tobermore, Country Londonderry, to his former owner.

After running away, Cooper miraculously spent his time finding his way back to where he had previously resided by travelling along major thoroughfares, down country lanes, and through farms and forests. All of this occurred as people were frantically looking for Cooper every day in an effort to return him to his new home in Northern Ireland.

Losing Cooper was a ‘disaster’

The dog's new owner, Dungannon-based photographer Nigel Fleming, described losing Cooper as a "disaster," but he is now "a very happy and relieved man".

Fleming said he would loved to have accepted Cooper's brother George as well, but that three dogs was "too much". He had adopted the dog from the pound because he felt he would make "good company" for his other golden retriever, Molly.

"I’m sitting here looking at him and I cannot believe he’s home. We had literally driven from the dog pound to my home when he bolted. The poor boy had no idea where he was and he was in the wind. I tried to chase after him but he was gone in an instant – so then the search was on,” said Felming, according to Metro.

Cooper is safe and eating small meals now

Cooper's new owner further said he is ''safe now'' and ''eating small meals to build up his strength and put some weight back on slowly.'.

“'Even when he was missing, my faith in humanity was restored thanks to the incredible help I was offered, and today with him here by my side and with Molly, I don't really have the words to explain the gratitude I feel,” he said.