Newlyweds Tracked Down By Netizens For Their Unique Wedding Night Celebration

The people on the internet tracked down the couple which caught its interest after they were spotted celebrating their wedding night at a Warehouse Project. A fellow party-goer had posted a picture of the couple, still in a wedding dress on December 28, and it was a matter of weeks, before the founder of the project, Sacha Lord was involved in the 'internet-hunt'. However, on January 5, St Ann's Manchester church replied to the tweet revealing their names as Lewis Brett and Victoria Bolstridge.

The party-goer, Jordan Louise was the first one to spot Brett at a party in Manchester dressed in a navy suit, when Louise jokingly asked if he had been to a wedding, Brett introduced Louise to Bolstridge, his newlywed wife.

Read - BTS Rapper Suga's Net Worth Is Equal To 13 Per Cent Of The Band's Net Worth In 2019

Sacha Lord was made aware

Sacha Lord had also shared the post asking about the identity of the couple after the post being sent to him a 'number of times' and the Facebook post by Louise was shared more than a thousand times, with people constantly 'amazed' by the 'raver couple'.

I’ve been sent this a couple of times. Does anyone know who they are? The least we can do is send them a wedding present from @WHP_Mcr pic.twitter.com/9pJNir9rIM — Sacha Lord (@Sacha_Lord) January 5, 2020

Read - Sona Mohapatra Gives It Back To A Netizen Saying She Doesn't Have A 'bikini Body'

The 'hunt' finally came to an end on Sunday and the founder of Warehouse Project has also promised the couple a 'wedding gift' who are currently on their honeymoon.

The happy couple are Lewis Brett's and Victoria Bolstridge. Married in St Ann's Church on Saturday 28th December! — St Ann's Church (@StAnnsChurchMcr) January 5, 2020

We've found out who the bride and groom were at WHP. I've sent them a message...apparently they are on their honeymoon. Thank you to everyone who has helped track them down. Have a great Sunday evening! — Sacha Lord (@Sacha_Lord) January 5, 2020

Read - Jennifer Lopez Promises The Best Super Bowl 2020 Halftime Show Ever With Shakira

Read - Tony Kakkar's Songs That Topped The Charts And Won Audience's Hearts