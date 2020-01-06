The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Newlyweds Tracked Down By Netizens For Their Unique Wedding Night Celebration

UK News

The people on the internet tracked down the couple which caught its interest after they were spotted celebrating their wedding night at a Warehouse Project.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Newlyweds

The people on the internet tracked down the couple which caught its interest after they were spotted celebrating their wedding night at a Warehouse Project. A fellow party-goer had posted a picture of the couple, still in a wedding dress on December 28, and it was a matter of weeks, before the founder of the project, Sacha Lord was involved in the 'internet-hunt'. However, on January 5, St Ann's Manchester church replied to the tweet revealing their names as Lewis Brett and Victoria Bolstridge. 

The party-goer, Jordan Louise was the first one to spot Brett at a party in Manchester dressed in a navy suit, when Louise jokingly asked if he had been to a wedding, Brett introduced Louise to Bolstridge, his newlywed wife.

Read - BTS Rapper Suga's Net Worth Is Equal To 13 Per Cent Of The Band's Net Worth In 2019

Sacha Lord was made aware

Sacha Lord had also shared the post asking about the identity of the couple after the post being sent to him a 'number of times' and the Facebook post by Louise was shared more than a thousand times, with people constantly 'amazed' by the 'raver couple'.

Read - Sona Mohapatra Gives It Back To A Netizen Saying She Doesn't Have A 'bikini Body'

The 'hunt' finally came to an end on Sunday and the founder of Warehouse Project has also promised the couple a 'wedding gift' who are currently on their honeymoon.

Read - Jennifer Lopez Promises The Best Super Bowl 2020 Halftime Show Ever With Shakira

Read - Tony Kakkar's Songs That Topped The Charts And Won Audience's Hearts

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MAHA PORTFOLIOS FULL LIST HERE
IRAQI PARL PASSES RESOLUTION
MAYAWATI CONDEMNS JNU VIOLENCE
OPP BLAMES GOVT FOR JNU VIOLENCE
COPYRIGHT LAWSUIT FOR 'CHHAPAAK'
JAISHANKAR, SITHARAMAN ON JNU