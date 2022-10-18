Next 24-48 Hours Critical For Liz Truss As UK PM Faces Calls To Step Down From Tory MPs?

Liz Truss continues to face pressure from her own party's MPs to step down from the post. As of now, the powerful 1922 committee of Tory backbench MPs, has a rule that stipulates no Prime Minister's leadership can be challenged during the first 12 months of their rule, however, statements from senior Tory MPs to The Times suggests that there are other ways to make Liz Truss quit. According to media reports the "next 24-48 hours" are crucial for Truss as she has “accepted responsibility and said sorry, for the mistakes that have been made”.

There are talks of replacing her with either Rishi Sunak, who was the person Liz Truss contested against, during the final leg of Tory party's leadership contest or with Penny Mordaunt. UK PM Lizz Truss won the leadership contest against the former UK chancellor Rishi Sunak due to her promise of tax cuts, which Sunak had warned against, stating that the tax cuts will lead to financial chaos and capital flight. Few days after Liz Truss' mini-budget was unveiled, UK's economic crisis turned into a reality from a prophecy, with the central bank being forced to take emergency measures. The Times report suggests that an ally of Penny Mordaunt reached out to Rishi Sunak, asking if he will be interested in becoming the UK chancellor under Mordaunt's prime ministership. Sunak reportedly rejected the offer.

Liz Truss to step down?

A YouGov poll conducted for The Times has found that nearly half of all Tory party supporters believe that their party backed the wrong candidate during the leadership contest last month. As per the YouGov poll, amongst the people who voted for the Tory Party in the last general elections, 62 percent thought that their party made a mistake when they selected Liz Truss over Rishi Sunak. Just 15 per cent thought that the Tory party membership made the right choice during the leadership contest.

“Her position is untenable. She has put colleagues, the country, through a huge amount of unnecessary pain and upset and worry. We don’t need a disruptor in No 10. We need a uniter," said Sir Charles Walker, the former vice-chairman of the powerful 1922 Committee, in an interview to Sky news. He added that Liz Truss needs to step down, becoming the fifth senior Tory party MP directly asking the UK PM to step down.