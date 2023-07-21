Next UK Election Is Not A 'done Deal': Sunak To Labour Party After Losing Two Key Seats

With Tories maintaining a slender hold on the Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency in the United Kingdom's by-election, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak insisted that the Labour Party should not have high hopes. On Friday, he proclaimed in a cafe located in Boris Johnson's former west London seat that the next general polls are not a "done deal".

"Westminster's been acting like the next election is a done deal. The Labour Party has been acting like it's a done deal. The people of Uxbridge just told all of them that it's not," he said, adding that were already no expectations that the Conservatives would bag the seat.

"No one expected us to win here. But Steve's victory demonstrates that when confronted with the actual reality of the Labour Party, when there's an actual choice on a matter of substance at stake, people vote Conservative," Sunak continued, pledging to stick to his original plan, "double down, and deliver for people".

The Tories have held on to the west London constituency with a narrow majority, thanks to the backlash that London mayor and Labour Party member Sadiq Khan faces over his ultra low emission zone (ULEZ) expansion plan. However, the Conservatives lost Selby and Ainsty in North Yorkshire and Somerton and Frome to Labour and the Lib Dems, respectively.

UK PM congratulates Steve Tuckwell

Sunak's statement comes as his first remark since the by-election results rolled out. Earlier in the day, he congratulated Steve Tuckwell and said that he looks "forward to welcoming you in Westminster as our new Conservative MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip!"

Early morning with volunteers, members and our new @Conservatives MP @tuckwell_steve.



It's clear voters want us to get back to dealing with what's important to them.



I’ll keep focusing on doing the right thing by the country - sticking to our plan and earning back trust. pic.twitter.com/7olHUUYBtw — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) July 21, 2023

With one electoral victory and two gut-wrenching defeats, Sunak argued that incumbent government can seldom win. “By-elections, mid-terms for an incumbent Government are always difficult. They rarely win them," he said at the Rumbling Tum Cafe in Ruislip. For him, having one seat in the grip indicates that Tories still have something to hope for in the next polls.