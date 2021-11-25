'NFT' Is Collins Dictionary's Word Of The Year; Here's All You Need To Know About It

Collins Dictionary has recently chosen the phrase 'NFT', which is the abbreviation for the non-fungible token as the word of the year. According to Collins, NFT is “a unique digital certificate, registered in a blockchain, that is used to record the ownership of an asset such as an artwork or a collectible", ABC News reported. After a surge in popularity in the digital tokens that may trade for millions of dollars, NFT came into prominence.

As per the ABC News website, most people around the globe had never heard of an NFT until this year, when sales skyrocketed, fueled specifically by artist Beeple's auction of a digital collage NFT in March for over $70 million. Other notable NFT sales included Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's first tweet for $2.9 million and electronic singer Grimes' $6 million worth of digital art.

Furthermore, Collins experts have stated that the use of the term has increased by over 11,000% in 2021. Alex Beecroft, the managing director of Collins Dictionary stated that the rapid increase in usage for the term is rare. Quoting Beecroft, BBC reported, "Whether the NFT will have a lasting influence is yet to be determined", but he further explained that its rapid appearance in discussions throughout the world makes it very obvious to choose as the word of the year. Alex Beecroft went on to say, “NFTs seem to be everywhere, from the arts sections to the financial pages and in galleries and auction houses and across social media platforms", ABC News reported.

Other words included in the Collins Dictionary

Meanwhile, NFT is among the other three technology-related terms on Collins' list, which contains "crypto", a short version of cryptocurrency like Bitcoin, as well as "metaverse", which refers to a three-dimensional virtual environment.

Further, several other words have made their position in the Collins' list which include "Climate anxiety", a term that describes people's rising concern about climate change and their perception of a lack of action to address it. While others are, "Neopronoun", function as pronouns but are gender-neutral, unlike "he" or "she", "Cheugy", a slang word for something that is considered extremely uncool or outdated. In addition to this, "Lockdown" was Collins' word of the year in 2020, while "climate strike" was the word in the year 2019.

What is NFT?

A non-fungible token or NFT is a one-of-a-kind, non-transferable data unit kept on a digital ledger or blockchain. NFTs may be linked to readily replicable goods like images, movies, music, and other forms of digital data as unique items which are similar to a certificate of authenticity. Further, blockchain technology could be used to provide public proof of ownership for the NFT.

(Image: Shutterstock)