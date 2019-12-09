'NHS Is In Crisis': Johnson Refuses To Look At 'terrible' Photo Of Boy On Hospital Floor

The Prime Minister of United Kingdom Boris Johnson grabbed the local news channel reporter's phone who tried to show him the image of a four-year-old boy laying on the hospital floor and covered in blankets. Johnson described the image as a 'terrible' which speaks volumes of the 'crisis' that state-run National Health Service is currently facing.

With the snap general elections just 72 hours away, the campaign by Conservatives along with all its opposition has ramped up. The new government was called by Johnson to end the parliamentary deadlock involving Brexit. However, in recent days, NHS has topped the Brexit issue in the election race.

Tried to show @BorisJohnson the picture of Jack Williment-Barr. The 4-year-old with suspected pneumonia forced to lie on a pile of coats on the floor of a Leeds hospital.



The PM grabbed my phone and put it in his pocket: @itvcalendar | #GE19 pic.twitter.com/hv9mk4xrNJ — Joe Pike (@joepike) December 9, 2019

The incident where Johnson was unable to reportedly face the reality of NHS, has been criticised by the British people. The reporter who tried to show the image of the boy to the Conservative leader also asked Johnson about his response to the boy's mother saying 'NHS is in crisis'.

However, Johnson then apologised for grabbing the reporter's phone and the apologised to all the families who have had 'terrible' experiences with the NHS. He further said that the Conservatives are trying to support the health services so that the patients in the NHS have 'much, much better experience than the poor boy'. In order to make the services better, even the party's manifesto says that it will invest more in the NHS.

Our NHS will never be on the table for any trade negotiations. We’re investing more than ever before - and when we leave the EU, we will introduce an Australian style, points-based immigration system so the NHS can plan for the future. pic.twitter.com/QHolkWJKPn — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) December 9, 2019

The 'terrible' photo

Reportedly, the photo is of a boy suffering from pneumonia and shows him laying on the floor Leeds hospital because of unavailability of beds. The image of her son was posted by mother Sarah Williment, who is a primary school assistant from Leeds and described the situation as 'crisis'.

However, the Labour Party took this opportunity to 'prove' why NHS will be 'destroyed' under the Conservatives. Jeremy Corbyn, the Labour Party leader has brought up the issue of NHS time and again during his campaign. The 'precious' NHS, according to Corbyn is being discussed by Johnson in the US-UK trade talks which is 'harmful' for the nation. However, Johnson has said that NHS will never be tabled during the trade talks with nations.

