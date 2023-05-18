NIA Team Set To Visit London Next Week To Probe Attack On High Commission

A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will head to the UK next week to probe the attack on the Indian High Commission in London which took place in March. A crowd of anti-India elements carrying Khalistani flags, on March 19, had scaled the balcony of the High Commission and removed the Indian tricolour. This drew sharp criticism from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) which questioned the British government over the lack of security outside the diplomatic facility.

#BREAKING | NIA team to head to London next week and will probe attack on Indian High Commission in United Kingdom.#NIA #UK #IndianHighCommission pic.twitter.com/Mz6r1M4LVl May 18, 2023

Initially, a case was registered in the matter to the Special Cell of the Delhi Police and was later transferred to the NIA after directions from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The Home Ministry also directed the NIA to file a fresh case apart from the one filed under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. Preliminary investigations pointed toward links of the protestors to Pakistan's ISI which prompted the Centre to carry out a thorough investigation.

Damage to Indian High Commission was not okay: UK govt

"I completely understand the anger here about what happened... that was a completely unforewarned small group of people doing some damage to the High Commission. I would have been equally angry if it would have happened to our high commission," said Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India earlier this month. “In case of extremism, in specific Khalistani extremism, I think there is no disagreement. What happened at the Indian High Commission was absolutely not okay. It is a symptom of an issue which is Khalistani extremism," he added. Ellis also noted that the UK government had a “toolkit” for dealing with disinformation and radicalisation at religious institutions.