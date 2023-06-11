Nicola Sturgeon, Ex-first Minister Of Scotland, Arrested In Case Linked To SNP Finances

Former First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon was arrested in connection to ongoing investigation of alleged financial misconduct by the Scottish National Party. The Scotland police confirmed that the 52-year-old scottish politician was taken into custody and is now being questioned by the detectives. The arrest came just months after the police searched her residence and the party headquarters in Edinburgh, on April 5. It was in the month of April when Sturgeon resigned from the post as the member of the Scottish National party (SNP).

“A 52-year-old woman has today, Sunday 11 June 2023, been arrested as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National party,” the Scottish police stated in a statement.

“The woman is in custody and is being questioned by Police Scotland detectives. A report will be sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service,” the police further said. The Scottish police made it clear that the matter is still under investigation and urged the people to maintain “caution” while discusssing it online.

With this the Scottish leader became the third person to be arrested under Operation Branchform. The Operation was launched by the Scottish police in the year 2021. In April, Sturgeon’s husband and former chief executive Peter Murrell was arrested as a part of the probe. Murelle was detained along with the party’s former treasurer Colin Beattie. However, both men were subsequence released without any charges but still had pending inquires, Sky News reported.

What is the case all about?

The long-running operation is linked to the spending of around £600,000 that was actually raised by supporters to support the Scottish independence campaigning. Allegations are that these funds may have been used improperly and were spent elsewhere. In the ongoing investigation, the officers found a whopping £100,000 motorhome from outside the house of Murell’s mother. Meanwhile, the SNP made it clear that it is “cooperating fully” with the investigation.

