Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon's long-held plan to rip Scotland out of the United Kingdom has been put on hold by the candidates aspiring to succeed her following her resignation. Three of the candidates, Humza Yousaf, Kate Forbes, and Ash Regan, opposed Sturgeon's goal of transforming the next election into a "de facto referendum" that would aim to commence talks about Scotland's independence.

According to The Daily Mail, the trio arrived at the conclusion that the call for independence will only be made once there is enough support. In an appearance on BBC Scotland's Sunday show, Regan said that many countries have sought options other than referendums for gaining independence. "65 countries have become independent from either the UK or the British Empire over the last while, and most of them didn't actually use referendums," she said.

"In a de facto referendum situation, it's a single issue and a single event, and I don't think we should be fighting the next general election... on a single issue. That's not appropriate, it's not wise and we shouldn't be doing it," she added.

Critics label candidates as 'the three stooges'

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes told the Sunday Post said that while "making the case for independence" is necessary, she would like for it to happen "when a majority of people can see that independence is the answer on these issues, and we're not there yet".

Meanwhile, detractors have called the candidates "the three stooges" for emphasising the need for increasing support for securing independence instead of prioritising the basic concerns of the people of Scotland. "None of the three candidates in the race are fit to run the country. Scotland deserves better than the three stooges battling it out for Bute House," said Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie.