Nicola Sturgeon's SNP In Turmoil As Treasurer Colin Beattie Gets Arrested In Funds Inquiry

Colin Beattie, the Scottish National Party's (SNP) treasurer, was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the continuing inquiry into the party's funding and finances. The 71-year-old is being held by detectives who are trying to figure out what happened to more than £600,000 in donations made to the Scottish National Party, according to Police Scotland. It occurs a fortnight after Peter Murrell, Nicola Sturgeon's husband, and the former party chief executive, was detained and later freed. Additionally, police searched their Glasgow house and the Edinburgh SNP offices.

Since 2011, Beattie has served as the Member of the Scottish Parliament (MSP) for Musselburgh and Midlothian North. His detention is yet another setback for Humza Yousaf, the new SNP First Minister, who had hoped to put the drama behind him today, DailyMail reported. In his first significant policy speech at Holyrood following his succession from Sturgeon, he will lay out the aims for his leadership this afternoon.

Police Scotland in a statement said: "A 71-year-old man has today, Tuesday, 18 April 2023, been arrested as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party." It further added, "The man is in custody and is being questioned by Police Scotland detectives."

Over £600,000 in donations are the subject of investigation

Over £600,000 in donations that the SNP collected between 2017 and 2020 to fund a fresh attempt to split the UK are the subject of an investigation. Following Boris Johnson's blockade of the fresh vote as prime minister, concerns have been raised about what happened to those funds, SNP filings showed it had assets of $272,000 and less than $100,000 in the bank at the end of 2019, the DailyMail reported.

In July 2021, an inquiry was started as a result of the allegations. Detectives are investigating rumours that the money was taken somewhere else. From 1999 until his resignation this month to be replaced by his wife, Murrell served as the party's top executive. MP Douglas Chapman left his position as the party's treasurer in May 2021, citing a lack of knowledge that prevented him from doing his duties, DailyMail said. Joanna Cherry, a strident internal critic of the party's leadership, also gave notice of her resignation from the National Executive Committee. In relation to an interest-free loan he provided to the party, Murrell and his wife Sturgeon have come under scrutiny.