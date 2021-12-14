Nirav Modi: Fugitive Diamantair's UK Extradition Appeal To Be Heard Today

The UK High Court on Tuesday will hear an appeal filed by fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi against his extradition from the UK to India. The 50-year-old jeweller is facing jail at Wandsworth Prison in London since his arrest in early March 2019. He has been facing charges of fraud and money laundering in the estimated $2-billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam case. In August this year, he was granted permission to appeal against the Westminster Magistrates' Court extradition. Modi was granted permission as the court noted that returning to New Delhi would hurt his ‘mental health’ and could cause serious damage to his well-being.

During the hearing, Nirav's attorney informed the court that his client probably commit "suicide" if his client would be placed in a Mumbai based court. Subsequently, the court had granted permission to appeal against an earlier ruling on humanitarian grounds.

While hearing the case in August this year, High Court judge Martin Chamberlain proffered the judgement in favour of Modi and said he should be given a substantial hearing to file a petition against the earlier ruling. It is worth mentioning, in February this year, the Westminster court found Nirav in good health and had ruled to hand over him to the Indian government in order to face fraud charges pending in India.

What happens if Nirav Modi wins or loses today's appeal?

"I will not restrict the basis on which those grounds can be argued, though it seems to me that there should be a particular focus on whether the judge was wrong to reach the conclusion he did, given the evidence as to the severity of the appellant’s [Modi’s] depression, the high risk of suicide and the adequacy of any measures capable of preventing successful suicide attempts in Arthur Road prison," PTI quoted the court ruling. If he wins today's hearing, he cannot be extradited to New Delhi unless and until India gets success in getting approval to appeal at the Apex Court on a point of "law of public importance."On the other hand, if he loses, the fugitive businessman can approach the Apex Court on a point of law of public importance. According to UK law, the petitioner must file his appeal in the Supreme Court within 14 days of the last high court judgement.

