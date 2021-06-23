Nirav Modi's Appeal Against Extradition Rejected By UK HC; India Within Touching Distance

In a major win for India's battle to bring back fugitive scamsters, the UK High Court on Wednesday rejected diamantaire Nirav Modi's written application against the Westminster Magistrate Court’s extradition order. In February this year, the Westminster Magistrates' Court in London accepted the contention of the Indian government to extradite Nirav Modi saying that the evidence against him 'is prima facie sufficient to order his extradition to India to face the charges'. Following this, the fugitive diamantaire had filed an appeal in the UK High Court seeking permission to challenge the decision against the extradition order made by the lower court.

Modi government one step away to extradite Nirav Modi

Since the written request from Nirav has now been dismissed, the only option left with him is to make an oral request before the court with a new Leave to Appeal (LPA) following which the judge would determine the maintainability of his plea. Nirav Modi who was arrested on March 19, 2019 in London, has been accused to be the "principal beneficiary" of the fraudulent issuance of letters of undertaking (LoUs) as part of a conspiracy to defraud PNB to the extend of Rs 13,578 crore. Owners of Gitanjali jewelers, Mehul Choksi along with his nephew Nirav Modi are accused of duping the Punjab National Bank and siphoning off the money using letters of undertaking.

On the other hand, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday announced that it had seized assets worth Rs.18,170.02 crore in the cases pertaining to Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, and Mehul Choksi. The assets attached by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) account for 80.45% of the total loss to banks. In addition to this, the Enforcement Directorate has also transferred a part of the attached/ seized assets of Rs. 9371.17 Crore to the PSBs and Central Government. All these fugitives have been accused of duping public sector banks to the tune of Rs 22,000 crore combined.

UK court's verdict on Nirav Modi

On February 25, District Judge Samuel Goozee of the Westminster Magistrates’ Court had ruled that a prima facie case of money laundering was established. Noting that the Letters of Understanding had been issued between 2011 and 2017 without being entered in the CBS (core banking solution) system of the bank to mislead authorities, he did not accept that the accused was involved in a legitimate business. Expressing satisfaction that Nirav Modi could be convicted, the judge had also rejected other arguments made by the defence counsel.

For instance, the court had dismissed the claim that Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had tried to influence the case. Dismissing concerns about Nirav Modi's mental health, it contradicted the allegation of overcrowded prisons in India. Maintaining that Barrack 12 of Arthur Road Jail is far more spacious than the current prison where he is being held, the judge had made it clear that the Indian government doesn't need to provide further details of healthcare that will be provided to the accused. Moreover, the judge had said that there was no evidence to suggest that the fugitive diamond merchant will not receive justice if he was extradited to India.

