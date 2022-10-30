Row Over Boris Johnson's 'plan To Attend' Cop27 As Rishi Sunak Snubs The Climate Summit

As newly elected UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak refused to attend the Cop27 climate summit, it has come to the fore that his predecessor, Boris Johnson, is likely to take part in the event. As per The Guardian report, Johnson is intending to attend the climate meeting, that will be held in Egypt, to stand in the support of the world leaders against the climate crisis. UK's King Charles has also denied his participation in the Cop27 and is likely to host a reception at Buckingham Palace for business leaders, NGOs, and experts.

As UK PM is 'busy', UK's Ex-PM plans to attend the climate summit

Notably, this comes at a time when Sunak announced that he would not be flying out to Sharm-El-Sheikh and instead will concentrate on the domestic crisis his government is facing. The Cabinet Office, which is in charge of Cop planning and preparations, said it could not answer directly when asked whether the former PM Johnson was attending Cop27. A spokesman said, "The government is absolutely committed to supporting Cop27 and leading international action to tackle climate change and protect nature."

"The UK will be fully represented by senior ministers, including the foreign, business, and environment secretaries, as well as Cop president Alok Sharma. They will be working to ensure that countries continue to make progress on the groundbreaking commitments made at Cop26 in Glasgow, " the spokesman added.

Rishi Sunak's decision to not attend Cop27 provokes criticism

Sunak's decision to not attend the climate summit has already provoked massive criticism from environmental activists and among Tory leaders. Nadine Dorries, the former culture secretary, stated, "The prime minister is wrong not to go". "Global warming is the biggest crisis facing our planet and net zero creates many hundreds of jobs, which is good for the economy," she tweeted. She also added that the Cop26 conference in Glasgow, which took place under Johnson’s leadership, was "the most successful ever."

Till now, it was unclear whether Johnson would go as part of the official UK government delegation or as a guest of a non-governmental organisation or other national delegation. It is pertinent to mention that it is not unusual for former leaders to attend Cop summits. Earlier, former US president Barack Obama attended the Cop26 summit in Glasgow last year.

Image: AP