'No Dither, Delay': UK PM Unveils New Tax To Fund Elderly Care, Health Costs For COVID-19

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday said that he has made a " difficult but responsible decision" of challenging the Tory MPs and breaking a £12bn tax-raising plan to fund health and social care. A new cap of £86,000 ($1,18,496) on lifetime care costs will be effective from October 2023 in the UK, he said, according to a government's release. In his speech to lawmakers in the House of Commons on Tuesday, Sept. 7, Johnson called his ruling Conservative party "the party of NHS" as he hiked tax for the workers, employers and investors to fund the country's mounting health and social care costs in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A new 1.25 percent health and social care levy would be effective across the UK from April 2022, Johnson announced. Conservatives were keeping their promise of 'long-term care' for Britain's elderly population, but in order to achieve that, Prime Minister Boris Johnson had to defy an election campaign vow to not to raise taxes. A Tory rebel MP reportedly said that only “a handful” of MPs may defy Johnson's tax hike as Keir Starmer, Labour leader, convened an emergency cabinet meeting to decide the collective response on Johnson's decision. After the recent hike on income and corporation tax in the March budget, the UK government would have already increased the taxation burden for the working class to an estimated 35 percent of national income by 2025-26, which, as FT reports, is the highest ever since 1969.

"We need to properly fund the NHS as we recover from the pandemic," UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak said on Sept. 7 in a House of Commons address. "Without more funding, we will not properly be able to address the significant backlog in people’s cancelled operations, delayed treatments, or missed diagnoses," he said.

36 billion pounds ($50 billion) in tax hikes

Johnson told the House of Commons that his administration has planned to raise 36 billion pounds ($50 billion) in tax hikes for over three years to cater to the social care, fund the National Health Service and enhance the safety net for the older Brits struggling financially due to lack of a caretaker, the government stated in a press release. "Instead of individuals having to bear the financial risks of catastrophic care costs themselves, we as a country are deciding to share more of that risk collectively," Johnson administration announced. Meanwhile, Johnson highlighted millions of delayed medical appointments and stalled complex but important procedures that could save lives. However, the NHS has been struggling for 18 months since the outbreak of the pandemic.

"There will be no more "dither and delay” about reforming social care," Johnson told the lawmakers. “Governments have ducked this problem for decades,” he said.

In Britain, the current burden of social care is a financial responsibility of the older, sick and disabled adults, who struggle to fulfill those commitments. They often "deplete their savings or sell their homes to pay for it," Johnson administration stressed. Just one in seven Brits in the UK somehow afford to pay an estimated 100,000 pounds ($138,000) towards the elder care costs. This, said the British PM, is “catastrophic and often unpredictable," adding that the growing burden on the older overstretched population must be shared by the working Brits. As he announced the 1.25 percent hike in the National Insurance health payments, Johsnon said that the act is “responsible, necessary and fair.” The funds from the levy would currently be going into Britain’s health and social-care systems. It will become a separate tax on earned income in 2023.