No More Bashing? Insider Claims Harry, Meghan Have Run Out Of Things To Say For The Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might be considering to give up a large chunk of their lives- bombshell interviews, documentaries, and royal memoirs. According to a sources, the Sussexes now have no more royal revelations "left" to share with the public.

“That period of their life is over — as there is nothing left to say,” the anonymous source said, referring to the pair's supposed plan to finally lead a quiet life.

The swift U-turn comes two years after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex abandoned their positions as senior members of the royal family, thus creating a deeper rift between them and Buckingham Palace. The duo then moved to the United States to seek much-needed "privacy," although their string of interviews, docuseries, and books that followed after did little to reach their desired goal.

The saga began with an interview with Oprah Winfrey, followed by a six-part Netflix documentary, and Prince Harry's book 'Spare'. While it is unclear why the pair might be now withdrawing from any such explosive moves, the speculation comes less than a month after they were involved in what they described as a "catastrophic" car chase on the streets of New York.

Prince Harry, Meghan's 'catastrophic' car chase

Earlier in May, a spokesperson for the Sussexes claimed that Prince Harry, Meghan and her mother Doria Ragland were chased by "a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi” for two hours after leaving an event in Manhattan, an incident that reminded many of Princess Diana's death.

“This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers. While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety," the spokesperson said in a statement. “Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all involved,” they added.