'No Place In London For This': Mayor Sadiq Khan After Khalistani Attack On Indian Mission

After Khalistan supporters vandalised the Indian High Commission in London, city Mayor Sadiq Khan on Sunday condemned the attack and said that there is no place for "violent disorder" in the UK capital.

On March 19, some Khalistan supporters gathered outside the Indian embassy in London and pulled down the tricolour hoisting atop the High Commission. These separatist elements were carrying pro-Khalistan flags and "Free Bhai Amritpal Singh" posters.

Reacting to the vandalism of the Indian embassy, London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Sunday said, "I condemn the violent disorder and vandalism that took place at the Indian High Commission today. There is no place in our city for this kind of behaviour." He also stated that the Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation into the matter.

'Disgraceful': UK Commissioner to Indian Alex Ellis on Khalistani attack

British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis took to his Twitter and condemned the vandalism at the Indian High Commission in the UK and called it a "disgraceful" act which is "totally unacceptable".

Notably, one arrest has been made in connection with the Khalistani attack. "There was no report of any injury, however, windows were broken at the High Commission building. Officers attended the location. The majority of those present had dispersed prior to the arrival of police. An investigation was launched, and one male was arrested nearby a short time later on suspicion of violent disorder. Enquiries continue," the Metropolitan Police statement said.

On the other hand, enraged over the attack, India summoned a senior UK diplomat in New Delhi and sought an explanation for the complete absence of security. "An explanation was demanded for the complete absence of British security that allowed these elements to enter the High Commission premises. She was reminded in this regard of the basic obligations of the UK Government under the Vienna Convention. India finds unacceptable the indifference of the UK Government to the security of Indian diplomatic premises and personnel in the UK," the Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.