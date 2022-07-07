Northern Ireland Minister Brandon Lewis Resigns Amid Political Turmoil In United Kingdom

Amid the political turmoil in the United Kingdom, Brandon Lewis, the Northern Ireland minister, announced his resignation on Thursday. After stepping down from his position, the Conservative Party leader stated that he no longer believed Prime Minister Boris Johnson's administration respected the principles of truthfulness, integrity, and mutual respect. "A decent and responsible Government relies on honesty, integrity and mutual respect - it is a matter of profound personal regret for me that I must leave Government as I no longer believe those values are being upheld," Lewis wrote in his resignation letter.

After serving under the government for more than ten years, Lewis stated that he could not compromise his moral principles to defend the ongoing this in the country. He further stated that a decision to quit government is never taken in a haste, at a time when Northern Ireland is so vulnerable. "I have taken a lot of time to consider this decision, having outlined my position to you at length last night. I have served loyally in your Cabinet and you have achieved much during your time as the leader of our Party and as Prime Minister," he wrote denoting PM Johnson.

I have submitted my letter of resignation to the Prime Minister. pic.twitter.com/EG6u52BdDc — Brandon Lewis (@BrandonLewis) July 7, 2022

UK govt made concrete efforts to revive Northern Ireland's economy: Lewis

Lewis further claimed that the government has made significant progress in bringing Northern Ireland's economy up to par and hasn't shied away from making other challenging choices. According to him, the government also addressed the Northern Ireland Protocol's practical concerns by promoting women's reproductive rights and the advantages of integrated schooling for all. "Through the challenges of the last two and a half years, we have taken important steps to secure the future peace and prosperity of Northern Ireland. I am pleased to have guaranteed the greatest funding settlement for Northern Ireland since devolution in 1998," the Conservative leader stated in his letter.

UK PM Boris Johnson set to step down

It is significant to mention here that Boris Johnson is set to resign on Thursday and has agreed to stand down as Tory leader, as per Downing Street. However, he will remain at the helm until a new leader is elected. Johnson gave in after more than 40 ministers quit his government and asked him to step down. He earlier rebuffed calls by his Cabinet to step down in the wake of ethics scandals.

Image: AP