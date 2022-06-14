Northern Ireland Witnesses Surge In Post COVID Economy But New Orders Plunge: Report

The economy of Northern Ireland following the coronavirus lockdown period may have peaked but a survey suggests that business began to contract in the month of May. On Monday, a BBC report, citing a survey said that although non-retail services and manufacturing saw continued growth in the country, new orders began to plunge. Notably, this comes as the UK announced its decision to override the Northern Ireland protocol, which deals with special trading arrangements inked between the British government and the European Union (EU) pot Brexit.

Meanwhile, Richard Ramsay, who serves as the chief economist of Ulster bank (which conducted the survey) said it was the first time in 14 months that overall business activity has fallen. He substantiated his point by saying that non-retail services and industrial production have surged but new orders began to weaken last month. Ramsay emphasised that there have been "significant declines" in retail and construction, which have outweighed continued growth within the manufacturing and services sectors.

"The cost-of-living crisis is making its presence felt, particularly on retail, with both sales and new orders slumping in May," he told BBC. "Construction remains mired in an order book recession with last month's steep decline marking the eleventh successive month of contraction,” the economist added. Notably, he warned that orders have been the lowest since February and the forecast was for even worse.

UK announces bill to 'fix' Northern Ireland Protocol

Amid the escalating tensions with the European Union and potentially triggering a trade war, the UK government, on Monday, finally introduced legislation that the Johnson government called a measure to fix parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol. According to the UK government, they are making the changes necessary to restore stability and to ensure the delicate balance of the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement. According to the statement released by the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill will allow the government to address the practical problems the Protocol has created in Northern Ireland in at least four key areas: burdensome customs processes, inflexible regulation, tax and spend discrepancies and democratic governance issues.

(Image: Unsplash)